healthpodcastnetwork.com
Science impacts our lives more profoundly than we appreciate
Science impacts our lives more profoundly than we appreciate. “Scientific research impacts our lives, however, and much more profoundly than we generally appreciate. Considering the wide-ranging benefits, science is not just for scientists. Research discoveries are often translated to tools and applications down the road, usually without reference to the original science behind them. Without science, we would not have electricity, antibiotics, clean water, cell phones, nutrition labels on food products, eyeglasses, cars, cancer therapy, microwaves, vaccines, or pacemakers. And these are just a few examples! You get the idea … Science is vital to daily life.”
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time. November 25, 2022: As a part of their mission to revolutionize America’s healthcare system, Dr Chris Chen, CEO of ChenMed and his brother Gordon Chen wrote the book The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith and the Future of Healthcare, to shine a light on how an expensive, uncoordinated, and confusing system works for itself at the expense of suffering patients. The Calling tells the story of how ChenMed, a physician-led, mission-driven company, is transforming care of patients from forgotten and underserved communities by taking a proactive and preventive approach to care.
Opioid-free orthopedic surgery
“How do we manage this? All patients meet with the physical therapist before surgery and within two days after surgery. They use transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) before and after surgery. They get a regional anesthetic block from one of our anesthesiologists, supplemented with local injection during surgery. They use a cold machine to provide continuous cryotherapy. Standard medication prescriptions include a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), acetaminophen, and gabapentin. Also recommended is a cannabinoid. This is cannabidiol (CBD) for our patients, without tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana.”
