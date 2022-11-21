Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
utdailybeacon.com
Vols looking to grow, find groove in Battle 4 Atlantis
No. 22 Tennessee travels to Paradise Island, The Bahamas, this week to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis, a prestigious tournament with a talented and diverse field. The Vols take on Butler in their first game of the tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m ET. Tennessee had a bounce...
utdailybeacon.com
Tennessee Volleyball looks to end the regular season on a high note
The Lady Vols will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Tuscaloosa as they travel to face Alabama in a pair of matches. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, the schedule for Tennessee will be abnormal with the series taking place on Wednesday and Friday. Even with the odd schedule, the Lady Vols will approach...
utdailybeacon.com
Vols shake off ugly first half, defeat Butler 71-45
The No. 22 Vols didn't let their ugly first half against Butler plague them. Instead, they came out scorching hot in the second half and coasted to a 71-45 win in the first round of The Battle 4 Atlantis. Tennessee scored just two points through the first five minutes and...
KHQ Right Now
Scouting all seven potential Gonzaga opponents at the Phil Knight Legacy
Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule won’t soften anytime soon, especially if the Bulldogs manage to ring up a few victories this week at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland. The sixth-ranked Bulldogs should be significant favorites facing Portland State in Thursday’s PK85 opener at 9:30 p.m., but things only...
utdailybeacon.com
Alabama stuns Tennessee, takes match in four sets
Tennessee was upset by Alabama on Wednesday night in four sets (25-22, 21-25, 27-29, 25-25). The Lady Vols went into Tuscaloosa on a hot streak, taking six of their last seven matches. Tennessee couldn’t capitalize on chances, particularly in the third and fourth sets. The Lady Vols out-blocked Alabama 9-3...
utdailybeacon.com
The Vanderbilt Hustler’s Andrew Wilf breaks down Tennessee-Vanderbilt matchup
Ahead of No. 10 Tennessee’s final regular season game against Vanderbilt, The Daily Beacon talked with The Vanderbilt Hustler’s Andrew Wilf, who previewed the Commodores heading into Saturday’s matchup. Questions: What is the vibe around campus heading into this game? Does an upset seem attainable?. Answer: “I...
koze.com
Gonzaga to Play Thanksgiving Tune-Up at Portland State
The 6th ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team plays at Portland State tomorrow (Thur) night before taking part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, also in Portland. The Bulldogs are 3-1 after beating then 4th ranked Kentucky in Spokane Sunday. The Big Sky Conference Vikings are 2-2.
KREM
Gonzaga vs Portland State: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) face Portland State (2-2) on Thanksgiving Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore. Gonzaga is heavily favored against the Vikings, and comes into the game after its most impressive win of the season, rolling over Kentucky 88-72 in Spokane.
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Atlantis was no vacation for the Lady Vols
Head coach Kellie Harper slammed her whiteboard down during a timeout against UCLA on Sunday. The frustrations of a disappointing start to the season boiled over for the fourth-year head coach. A weekend spent in the Bahamas – an opportunity to grow against quality opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis...
FOX Sports
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Portland State Vikings
Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
inlander.com
Three state high school champs from Gonzaga Prep — two Cougs and a Husky — will line up Saturday for a chance to, again, own the state
Here in the Evergreen State, two huge football games mark the passing of every year in sports — this weekend's Apple Cup, of course, along with the WIAA Championship that decides the state's best high school squad. Those who have played in both, well, it's a short list. This...
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga Basketball player helps give back to community for Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. – A line was out the door and around the block at Our Place Community Center on Tuesday morning, thanks to sophomore Gonzaga Men’s Basketball player Ben Gregg. “It’s freezing out here and these guys were willing to wait outside, so this is obviously a big...
utdailybeacon.com
Don't be trashy: Sustainable living in Knoxville
Even after having lived in Knoxville for a while, it is sometimes difficult to ascertain the environmentally friendly practices that the city has to offer. This is especially true for the college students living in the — extremely littered — Fort Sanders neighborhood and the Strip. Though there...
utdailybeacon.com
Mood Ring Vintage store brings vintage flair to Knoxville
Mood Ring Vintage – a place of color, spunk and all things retro – arrived in the Old Sevier area on Nov. 1. Carly Baskette, owner of Mood Ring Vintage and previous vendor of Retrospect in Old North Knoxville, has found a large community in vintage entrepreneurship. “I...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No...
KHQ Right Now
Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22
SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
KXLY
Slick Wednesday morning commute! The snow ends but the slick roads remain – Kris
We are tracking snow-covered and icy roads for the morning commute and Wednesday Thanksgiving travel. The snow is tapering off, but a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for parts of the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
Are there any good flea markets in Spokane?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
