Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

Vols looking to grow, find groove in Battle 4 Atlantis

No. 22 Tennessee travels to Paradise Island, The Bahamas, this week to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis, a prestigious tournament with a talented and diverse field. The Vols take on Butler in their first game of the tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m ET. Tennessee had a bounce...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee Volleyball looks to end the regular season on a high note

The Lady Vols will be celebrating Thanksgiving in Tuscaloosa as they travel to face Alabama in a pair of matches. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, the schedule for Tennessee will be abnormal with the series taking place on Wednesday and Friday. Even with the odd schedule, the Lady Vols will approach...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Vols shake off ugly first half, defeat Butler 71-45

The No. 22 Vols didn't let their ugly first half against Butler plague them. Instead, they came out scorching hot in the second half and coasted to a 71-45 win in the first round of The Battle 4 Atlantis. Tennessee scored just two points through the first five minutes and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KHQ Right Now

Scouting all seven potential Gonzaga opponents at the Phil Knight Legacy

Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule won’t soften anytime soon, especially if the Bulldogs manage to ring up a few victories this week at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland. The sixth-ranked Bulldogs should be significant favorites facing Portland State in Thursday’s PK85 opener at 9:30 p.m., but things only...
SPOKANE, WA
utdailybeacon.com

Alabama stuns Tennessee, takes match in four sets

Tennessee was upset by Alabama on Wednesday night in four sets (25-22, 21-25, 27-29, 25-25). The Lady Vols went into Tuscaloosa on a hot streak, taking six of their last seven matches. Tennessee couldn’t capitalize on chances, particularly in the third and fourth sets. The Lady Vols out-blocked Alabama 9-3...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
koze.com

Gonzaga to Play Thanksgiving Tune-Up at Portland State

The 6th ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team plays at Portland State tomorrow (Thur) night before taking part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, also in Portland. The Bulldogs are 3-1 after beating then 4th ranked Kentucky in Spokane Sunday. The Big Sky Conference Vikings are 2-2.
SPOKANE, WA
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: Atlantis was no vacation for the Lady Vols

Head coach Kellie Harper slammed her whiteboard down during a timeout against UCLA on Sunday. The frustrations of a disappointing start to the season boiled over for the fourth-year head coach. A weekend spent in the Bahamas – an opportunity to grow against quality opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Portland State Vikings

Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from...
PORTLAND, OR
utdailybeacon.com

Don't be trashy: Sustainable living in Knoxville

Even after having lived in Knoxville for a while, it is sometimes difficult to ascertain the environmentally friendly practices that the city has to offer. This is especially true for the college students living in the — extremely littered — Fort Sanders neighborhood and the Strip. Though there...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Mood Ring Vintage store brings vintage flair to Knoxville

Mood Ring Vintage – a place of color, spunk and all things retro – arrived in the Old Sevier area on Nov. 1. Carly Baskette, owner of Mood Ring Vintage and previous vendor of Retrospect in Old North Knoxville, has found a large community in vintage entrepreneurship. “I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KIDO Talk Radio

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. – Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Are there any good flea markets in Spokane?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
SPOKANE, WA

