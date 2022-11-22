Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Related
milfordmirror.com
Milford native uses her love of art as therapy
MILFORD — Growing up in a family of artists, Erica Hatrick frequently found herself silently observing others, noting various aspects of their behavior. The Milford native merged her twin interests in college, studying art therapy at Albertus Magnus College. "And it's history from there," she said. Hatrick recently opened...
milfordmirror.com
Juan Negroni (opinion): The boat Paul Newman borrowed, Billy Joel tried to buy and a CT couple lives on
Let’s assume you live in an apartment or a house in Connecticut. And your spouse suddenly suggests the two of you move to the North Pole to live in an igloo. If you’re half sane your first thought of living in an igloo might prompt an outburst of crazed laughter followed by thinking “Who did I marry?”
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
milfordmirror.com
Rick Magee (opinion): I went to New York City and lived to tell about it. So can you.
A couple of weeks ago I went to New York City for the day. My wife and son went with me. Some of my poetry students met us there and we checked out several bookshops. The experience was not terrifying. Everyone had a great time. Manhattan was not a war...
milfordmirror.com
Kathleen Stowe (opinion): 'It is time to pass the baton'
We just finished the first quarter, report cards are out, leaves are down, turkeys are roasting and there is much to celebrate in Greenwich Public Schools. You have heard from me regularly in my leadership role on the Board of Education. This will be my last update as the chair and I write it with a sense of excitement for what we have done and where we are going, as well as deep gratitude to all of you who have supported us along the way.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
milfordmirror.com
John Weldon (opinion): Why I resigned from the Bridgeport school board
A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has created the optic that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m OK with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics/integrity on the part of various board members in the process of selecting a superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics/integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
milfordmirror.com
Police: Ansonia man pulled trooper after caught drag racing on Route 9 in Middletown and Cromwell
MIDDLETOWN — An Ansonia man was arrested early Saturday after state police say he was caught drag racing on Route 9 and then pulled a trooper who tried to stop him. Nathan Delvalle, 18, was charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking officer with motor vehicle, illegal racing on highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski said.
milfordmirror.com
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
Comments / 0