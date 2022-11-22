ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Fence review – rough justice on the meanish streets of 1980s Bristol

By Leslie Felperin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wXev_0jJd7OQQ00
Photograph: Vertigo Releasing

An expanded version of a well-received short of the same name made in 2018, this represents a sparky if a smidge predictable feature debut for writer-director William Stone, fronted by a mix of fresh and familiar onscreen faces. The redoubtable Sally Phillips (the Bridget Jones films, Veep) probably worked three or four days max to play put-upon working-class Sharon, mother to two variously dodgy young men, all of them living on a Bristol council estate in the 1980s. The younger brother Steve (David Perkins from Hollyoaks, a find) has a steady job working at the local butcher and boosts his income with illegal fishing, selling the catch to a local restaurant. As the film starts, he’s finally saved enough scratch to buy a small Honda XL 125 motorbike, which promptly gets nicked five minutes after he drives it home and leaves it parked by his front door.

This sets in train the rest of the plot which follows Steve as he trudges around town trying to find who stole his bike, especially since the police clearly have no interest in helping when they hear he is the kid brother of Andrew Knight (Eugene Simon, Game of Thrones). Andrew is on probation, and trying to go straight with a regular job, but a short temper and a killer right hook perpetually get him in trouble. Together the two brothers traverse the local underworld: a landscape full of pubs, municipal playgrounds, and quiet sidestreets where drug dealers do a lively trade in heroin.

Stone and his team have an acute eye for the semiotics of subcultures of the time, with Steve and then Andrew adopting skinhead haircuts and some of the signature attire – but they’re not fans of Enoch Powell or any of that malarkey. In fact, the film offers a vision of a multicultural Bristol that’s probably a bit over-idealised, but there’s still a bit of grit that gives the film a welcome edge. One of the funnier gags, involving a character never seen but only heard shouting from offscreen, immediately recalls BBC sitcom This Country, particularly on account of the West Country accents. Perhaps it enhances the sense that a lot of this is quite derivative, but it rolls along nicely all the same.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The Guardian

The Guardian

513K+
Followers
117K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy