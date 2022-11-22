ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurimages Co-Production Award To Celebrate All Ukrainian Producers In Year Of Russian Invasion

By Melanie Goodfellow
 5 days ago
The 2022 Eurimages Co-Production Award will be awarded collectively to all Ukrainian producers in a show of solidarity in a year in which Ukraine ’s film and TV industry have been devastated by the Russian invasion.

The prize, a joint initiative between the European Film Academy and Eurimages, the cultural support fund of the Council of Europe, is normally given to an individual producer who has been active in terms of co-productions.

The award was created to acknowledge the decisive role co-productions play in fostering international exchange.

Past recipients have included Norway’s Maria Ekerhovd (2021),  Luís Urbano (2020), Ankica Jurić Tilić (2019), the Netherlands’ Leonine Petit (2016), Italy’s Andrea Occhipinti (2015) and France’s Margaret Menegoz (2007).

“Exceptionally, this year’s Eurimages Co-Production Award is given to not one, but all producers of Ukraine, as an expression of strong appreciation for the growing quality of Ukrainian production in the past years, and as a sign of ongoing support now that the infrastructure for production support within Ukraine has collapsed,” the two bodies said in a joint statement.

“In 2022, Eurimages and the European Film Academy (EFA) wish to express their full support to Ukrainian film producers and for efforts to give continuity to the film industry in these difficult times,” it continued.

The award will be presented by a delegation of Ukrainian producers who are EFA members at the ceremony of the 35th of European Film Awards on December 10 in Reykjavík.

Ukrainian films to have made it to the nomination stage in the upcoming awards include Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Reflection which is the running for Best Feature Film while Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s Pamfir has been nominated for European Discovery – Prix Fipresci.

In addition, there are two co-productions involving Ukraine in the running. Danish director Simon Lereng Wilmont’s A House Made Of Splinters , about a children’s home in Eastern Ukraine, is nominated for Best European Documentary and Czech filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ 107 Mothers , about female prison inmates in Odesa who are incarcerated with their children, which is also in the running for the European Discovery – Prix Fipresci.

Deadline

‘The Voice’ Ukraine Finale Takes Place In Kyiv Subway Station/Bomb Shelter

The finale of the Ukrainian version of The Voice on Sunday took place in a Kyiv subway station deep underground that is also used as a bomb shelter. Ukrainian channel TET showcased the big finale of the 12th season, which audiences have been waiting for since the Russian invasion started in February and the show was put on pause. Sunday’s finale took place 75 metres underground in Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv Square, a metro station that has been closed since the start of the war and has instead been used as a bomb shelter, events space and even the location for an...
Deadline

Palestinian Director Firas Khoury’s Politically-Charged Drama ‘Alam’ Triumphs At Cairo

Palestinian director Firas Khoury’s debut feature Alam has triumphed at the 44th Cairo International Film Festival, winning its Golden Pyramid Award for Best Film, best actor for Mahmoud Bakri and the Audience Award. The coming-of-age tale, which world premiered in Toronto, explores the reality of Palestinian teenagers growing up within Israeli borders. Bakri stars as a high-school student who gets involved in an operation to replace the Israeli flag flying from his school with a Palestinian one, as Israeli celebrates Independence Day and Palestinians commemorate Nakba, or the catastrophe. The picture, which is sold internationally by MPM Premium, was acquired by...
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And Fans

Irena Cara was considered a trailblazer in her career. Best known for her work in “Fame” and “Flashdance,” she was a veteran of Broadway, TV, music and film, and an inspiration to generations who saw a bit of themselves in her performances and aspired to greater things. Some reactions to news of her death: More from DeadlineFreddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Dies: 'Flashdance' Oscar-Winner & Star Of 'Fame' Was 63Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

CBS Broadcasters Slammed For Mocking Native American Basketball Player’s Name

Wichita State Men’s basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler isn’t pleased with how his culturally significant name was mocked by CBS Sports broadcasters. The basketballer is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. CBS Sports broadcasters Chris Walker and Chick Hernandez joked that “Poor-Bear” was “Pooh Bear” during their coverage of Monday’s Wichita state win over Grand Canyon University When word got back to Poor Bear-Chandler, he responded on Twitter. “So it’s okay to make fun of my last name?” Poor Bear-Chandler wrote on Twitter. “Just shows your ability to be serious in a professional...
WICHITA, KS
Deadline

Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59

Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
Deadline

Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts

Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
Deadline

Twitter Closes Brussels Office As Elon Musk’s Reforms Spread To Europe, Report Claims

Twitter has closed its office in Brussels, Belgium, according to the Financial Terms. Citing multiple sources, the paper reported the social media platform’s European digital policy chiefs Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa, exited last week. The office is now closed as the other four execs at the small Brussels office, which played a key role in relations with European Union politicians due to its location, had already left as part of mass redundancies. The influential Mozer and La Nasa led Twitter’s efforts to comply with the EU’s disinformation code and Digital Services Act, which came into force last week. Twitter has been shedding...
Deadline

Tim Allen Says Jay Leno Is Like ‘Deadpool’ Villain As He Provides Health Update After Garage Burn Accident

Jay Leno suffered burns following an accident with one of his cars and after being released from the hospital, fellow comedian and friend Tim Allen gave an update on his health condition. To promote his new Disney+ movie The Santa Clauses, Allen made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he talked about Leno. “He’s great. He’s one of those heroes, remember the Deadpool villain who couldn’t feel pain? He’s that guy,” Allen said. The Home Improvement alum said that his car shop is close to where Leno’s shop is at. He had called Leno the day of the accident...
Deadline

Irene Cara Dies: ‘Flashdance’ Oscar-Winner & Star Of ‘Fame’ Was 63

Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Her cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for a lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals. Wrote Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, “It is with profound sadness that...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Marblemedia & Fae Pictures Set Up Labor Movement Union Drama Series ‘Salt’ From Abdul Malik

Canada’s Marblemedia and LA- and Toronto-based Fae Pictures have teamed to develop political prime-time drama series Salt, from screenwriter Abdul Malik (Transplant). Blown Away producer Marblemedia acquired rights to the project at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival’s Series Accelerator program. Salt follows Mohammad “Mo” Akram, raised by a wealthy and politically influential Muslim family that’s reeling from a scandal that’s decimated the U.S.’s working class. Seeking to make amends for his father’s mistakes, he takes a job as a ‘salt’ — someone who gets a job at a specific workplace with the intention of organizing a union — so he can...
Deadline

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Unveils Jury; Warner Bros. Discovery Appoints China President & Western Pacific Commercial Boss; Screen Scotland Hire – Global Briefs

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Unveils Jury Egyptian star Nelly Karim, best known internationally for her performance in The Blue Elephant and Clash, Tunisian Oscar-nominated The Man Who Sold His Skin director Kaouther Ben Hania, Georgian film director Levan Koguashvili (Brighton 4th) and Palestinian actor Ali Suleiman (Huda’s Salon, 200 Meters) have been unveiled as members of the jury for Saudi Arabia’s upcoming second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 1-10). They join previously announced jury president Oliver Stone. The jury will decide the winner of the main feature competition focused on Arab world, Asian and African cinema. Last year, Koguashvili won the inaugural prize for...
Deadline

Keke Palmer Is “Thrilled To The Moon” About Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Amy Schumer Is Helping Her Prep

Saturday Night Live is returning until Dec. 3 when Keke Palmer will take over Studio 8H as host of the long-running late-night sketch show. The Nope star is preparing for the gig and revealed that Amy Schumer is helping her. “I’m thrilled to the moon. I just can’t wait,” Palmer said in an interview with CNN. “I know it’s gonna be so much fun. I’m really excited about it and just looking forward to doing it. I think it’s gonna be a unique experience, but also some familiar territory. And then it’ll just be fun seeing how they do it, you...
Deadline

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay To Produce First Movie With ‘The Whisper Network’; Rainey Qualley, Ryan Hansen, Olivia Sui Among Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love in the Time of Corona) and Ryan Hansen (Party Down) have been attached to lead roles in the indie music drama The Whisper Network, which is shooting in and around Los Angeles later this year.  Jim Irsay, owner of NFL team the Indianapolis Colts, is producing in his first foray into feature film production. The movie follows a young singer-songwriter who becomes entangled in a toxic relationship with a notorious bad-boy rock star and struggles to break free of his controlling grasp. Qualley will play Astor Grey, the rising musician whose life is thrown into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

Peter Bart: ‘She Said’ Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Writer

Tom McCarthy is a very clever writer who has succeeded in drawing audiences to a difficult genre: thrillers about newspapers. He won an Original Screenplay Oscar for Spotlight, made in 2015, was a riveting movie about how the Boston Globe exposed a cover-up involving a defrocked priest. His new ABC series Alaska Daily focuses on a hot New York journalist (Hilary Swank) who is exiled into covering crime in Anchorage. Related Story Looking For Lessons In The ‘She Said’ Box-Office Beatdown Related Story 'She Said' Global Launch Boosts Former Harvey Weinstein Survivors' Campaign To Stop Misuse Of NDAs As Time's Up UK Gives Backing Related...
Deadline

Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82

Charles Koppelman, whose publishing and talent development vision made him one of the recording industry’s top executives, has died at 82. No cause was given by his son, Brian, showrunner of Billions, and daughter Jenny Koppelman Hutt. “He spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most,” his son wrote on social media. Koppelman saw the potential of music publishing early in his career. He began his career as a singer and songwriter, part of the legendary Aldon Music staff under CEO Don Kirshner that included Carole King, Neil Sedaka, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. He moved on to...
Deadline

‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister Targets Next Generation Of Writers With Royal Court Partnership

Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone’s Chernobyl producer Sister has partnered with the Royal Court Theatre to seek the next generation of TV and theater scribes. The three-year partnership “acknowledges the interconnectedness of UK TV and theater,” said Sister, and has been “formed to discover, nurture and commission exciting new and emerging voices.” A series of writers’ workshops to generate new plays will take place, developed and produced at the Royal Court with the support of Sister, the prolific transatlantic drama producer that has also made This is Going to Hurt, Landscapers and Giri/Haji. The first play to emerge is Baghdaddy by Jasmine Naziha...
Deadline

Singer Kris Wu Sentenced By Beijing Court To 13 Years On Rape Charges

Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced by a Beijing court today to 13 years in jail after being convicted on rape and other related charges. Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, was arrested a year ago in China, where he embarked on a solo career in 2014 after leaving the K-pop group EXO. Following a criminal investigation in the district of Chaoyang, Wu was accused of raping three women. According to Reuters, one of the accusers was an 18-year-old Chinese student who said that Wu plied her with alcohol when she was 17 to induce her, and other girls younger than 18,...
Deadline

Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened

Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
Deadline

