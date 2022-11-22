It wasn't easy, but North Quincy's Nguyen is back on the gridiron following serious injury

QUINCY – North Quincy High football player Brian Nguyen missed most of last year's Thanksgiving game against Quincy.

During the game, the lineman suffered a serious knee injury, tearing his ACL and meniscus. Instead of battling in the biggest game of the year in the trenches, he spent the game in the hospital. Nguyen made it back to the field to celebrate a 15-12 Raider win.

"He wanted to come back and get back with his teammates, he rushed back," said North Quincy coach Ryan Craig. "That just shows the commitment he has to our team.”

When the game turned and the Raiders rallied for a comeback victory, Nguyen was there to celebrate city bragging rights with his teammates.

“We were down 12-0 when I got injured,” said Nguyen, now a senior captain. “When I was on the stretcher, I wasn’t in the best mindset, because being down 12 in the third quarter was pretty demoralizing. But when I searched the game up on YouTube and saw that we won, I wanted to be there and hold the trophy and walk down Hancock Street with my team.”

After starting 2-0 this season, North Quincy hit some struggles and the Raiders are 3-6 heading into Thanksgiving. None of that matters heading into the biggest game of the year, which will be played at 10 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We had higher hopes for the season,” said Craig. “We played well in spots and we won a few games and looked good in spots. We’re at the end of our last game and take that season and think ‘OK, this is a one-game season when you play Quincy.’”

An ACL tear is a major injury that typically sidelines players for at least six months. It usually takes 12 months for a full recovery. But Nguyen worked tirelessly to try to return for as much of his senior season as possible.

“Brian had a tremendous offseason,” said Craig. “He didn’t miss one day. He didn’t miss any workouts. He went to (physical therapy), worked his tail off to get back on the field. It’s been a slower process than he would’ve liked and he just kept plugging.”

He made his long-awaited return Oct. 7 against Scituate and has been a regular on the field since.

The return wasn’t easy sailing for him.

“For me, it’s been a bit of a struggle coming back,” said Nguyen. “Got cleared in October, hurt myself again kind of the week after and I’m still trying to get back to 100 percent, but it’s going uphill.”

Nonetheless, Nguyen was inspired by his teammates to finish his last season strong.

“I missed the first (few) games and obviously that’s pretty upsetting, but I had multiple teammates like Nate (Caldwell) and Dylan (Clifford) that helped me and made me believe I can come back,” said Nguyen.

"It’s been hard man. I haven’t really given up. Coming back to this team is motivation. I always wanted to play here,” Nguyen continued.

And now Nguyen is back for his final high school football game and aiming for a third straight Thanksgiving win over Quincy.

“He got himself to the point where he’s back on the field and contributing like he did last year,” said Craig.