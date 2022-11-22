ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

It wasn't easy, but North Quincy's Nguyen is back on the gridiron following serious injury

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EERxQ_0jJd7Bwz00

QUINCY – North Quincy High football player Brian Nguyen missed most of last year's Thanksgiving game against Quincy.

During the game, the lineman suffered a serious knee injury, tearing his ACL and meniscus. Instead of battling in the biggest game of the year in the trenches, he spent the game in the hospital. Nguyen made it back to the field to celebrate a 15-12 Raider win.

"He wanted to come back and get back with his teammates, he rushed back," said North Quincy coach Ryan Craig. "That just shows the commitment he has to our team.”

A LOOK BACK AT LAST YEAR'S GAME:HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North Quincy rallies past rival Quincy on Thanksgiving

When the game turned and the Raiders rallied for a comeback victory, Nguyen was there to celebrate city bragging rights with his teammates.

“We were down 12-0 when I got injured,” said Nguyen, now a senior captain. “When I was on the stretcher, I wasn’t in the best mindset, because being down 12 in the third quarter was pretty demoralizing. But when I searched the game up on YouTube and saw that we won, I wanted to be there and hold the trophy and walk down Hancock Street with my team.”

After starting 2-0 this season, North Quincy hit some struggles and the Raiders are 3-6 heading into Thanksgiving. None of that matters heading into the biggest game of the year, which will be played at 10 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We had higher hopes for the season,” said Craig. “We played well in spots and we won a few games and looked good in spots. We’re at the end of our last game and take that season and think ‘OK, this is a one-game season when you play Quincy.’”

An ACL tear is a major injury that typically sidelines players for at least six months. It usually takes 12 months for a full recovery. But Nguyen worked tirelessly to try to return for as much of his senior season as possible.

“Brian had a tremendous offseason,” said Craig. “He didn’t miss one day. He didn’t miss any workouts. He went to (physical therapy), worked his tail off to get back on the field. It’s been a slower process than he would’ve liked and he just kept plugging.”

He made his long-awaited return Oct. 7 against Scituate and has been a regular on the field since.

The return wasn’t easy sailing for him.

“For me, it’s been a bit of a struggle coming back,” said Nguyen. “Got cleared in October, hurt myself again kind of the week after and I’m still trying to get back to 100 percent, but it’s going uphill.”

Nonetheless, Nguyen was inspired by his teammates to finish his last season strong.

“I missed the first (few) games and obviously that’s pretty upsetting, but I had multiple teammates like Nate (Caldwell) and Dylan (Clifford) that helped me and made me believe I can come back,” said Nguyen.

"It’s been hard man. I haven’t really given up. Coming back to this team is motivation. I always wanted to play here,” Nguyen continued.

And now Nguyen is back for his final high school football game and aiming for a third straight Thanksgiving win over Quincy.

“He got himself to the point where he’s back on the field and contributing like he did last year,” said Craig.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
blsargo.org

The Orange Line Turns Sour on Riders

Following a 30-day systemwide shutdown, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Orange Line reopened on September 19 with controversial results. The Orange Line, the third-busiest line of the MBTA rail systems, shut down for 30 days starting on August 19 in order to perform years’ worth of overdue maintenance and repairs. The MBTA updated the entire fleet of cars, replaced over 14,000 feet of rail and improved signals and infrastructures in tunnels and stations.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
BOSTON, MA
thebostonsun.com

Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Exciting upgrades planned for Wachusett Mountain keeps ski area among nation's elite

When the lifts spun on opening day Wednesday at Wachusett Mountain, it marked the 44th year working at the mountain for Jeff Crowley, the Princeton ski area's president and CEO. Under his watch, Wachusett has grown to become one of the most popular small ski areas in the country — with more annual skier and snowboarder visits than many much bigger resorts. It has become recognized nationally as an innovator in the snow sports business, pioneering the...
PRINCETON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy