Buffalo, NY

In wake of Colorado mass shooting, Club Marcella welcomes call for more protection

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) As New York Governor Kathy Hochul calls on State Police to increase protection for hate crime targets in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado club, one nightclub in Buffalo that hosts the LGBTQ community says it's an excellent move and helps with the nightlife economy.

Mike Slyder of Club Marcella says it shows the need to plan not just for LGBTQ bars and nightclubs, but nightlife in general. "Nightlife is something that really does take everyday planning and thinking about in terms of incidents of violence. So it's just all around, I've done research on nightlife economy and the cities and states that think about it, and recognize and embrace nightlife economy are the ones to do well," says Slyder. He says there are less incidents as a result.

When it comes to security, Slyder says that's issue one. "In the clubs that we build, we were very fortunate because we had an empty warehouse, we could kind of design it any way we wanted. And the first thought, and the last thought was, how do we make this a secure and safe environment for our customers and staff," says Slyder, who moved Club Marcella from the Theater District to Michigan Avenue.

Slyder was in Miami at the time of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016. He says Florida authorities did things similarly to what Hochul is doing now. "It really paid off," says Slyder. "Some of the things that we did went into live shooter training. And it wasn't just for police, it was also for EMT services," he explains. He adds each nightclub sent floorplans so that the SWAT team knew exactly the layout of each club.

Slyder says the biggest problem isn't inside the club, but rather outside. "The very difficult thing you're not really charged with, and in some respects, you shouldn't secure the environment beyond your premises. We have a public sidewalk and street and then a parking lot that you know, we don't own. But we still feel responsible that we need to have presence out there. And we do have to have two security guards outside," notes Slyder.

He says he's not sure if there will be direct help from State Police, but if offered, he will accept it.

WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

