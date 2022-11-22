ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta reaches settlement with family of Rayshard Brooks

By Maria Boynton
WAOK News Talk
WAOK News Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrAzs_0jJd6zbk00

The City of Atlanta is agreeing to pay the family of Rayshard Brooks $1 million.

In a unanimous decision, members of Atlanta City Council voted Monday to settle the case.

27 year old Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12, 2020. The fatal incident followed a struggle after Rolfe and another officer attempted to arrest Brooks on a charge of DUI. It happened in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant.

Rolfe was terminated the day after the shooting. APD Chief at the time Erika Shields resigned. About a week later criminal charges were announced by then-Fulton County DA Paul Howard against Officers Rolfe and Devin Brosnan.
A special prosecutor reversed Howard's decision earlier this year.

In announcing the settlement, City Councilman Dustin Hillis indicated that research by the city attorney concluded the city's "potential financial exposure in defending plaintiff's claims is in excess of the settlement amount."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Triple shooting in southeast Atlanta a ‘targeted incident’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police detectives in Atlanta have confirmed to Atlanta News First a triple shooting that left three people injured in the Gresham Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday evening was “a targeted incident and not a random act.”. According to Atlanta police officials, officers...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

JEFFERY: The full Young Thug Story | Part 2: 'Take it to trial'

As Young Thug's case nears a trial date, 11Alive’s ‘Jeffery’ series gives an exclusive lens into what this case means – legally, artistically and culturally. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive), Mike Nicolas, Erin Peterson. Published: 2:12 PM EST November 23, 2022. Updated: 3:12 PM EST...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)

Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns. His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.
ATLANTA, GA
WAOK News Talk

WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
993
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

 https://www.audacy.com/waok

Comments / 0

Community Policy