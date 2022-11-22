Read full article on original website
The best management and tycoon games for Android in 2022
What's great about portable Android devices is their constant availability to be consulted at any time. It's what gives mobile phones the edge over PCs, as you can check important figures and facts from anywhere in the world, such as the data used on your Android phone. Managing real businesses from your phone isn't the only thing that's made possible by the best android handsets. Management and tycoon games simulate growing and maintaining a business, accompanied by assorted gimmicks, engaging grind, and amusing personalities. So if you feel like growing a quirky business in your pocket with some of the best Android games, AP has a few ideas with a roundup that covers the most engaging management and tycoon games around.
The Google app's navigation bar makes better use of space on tablets
Google is currently getting its apps optimized for foldables, tablets, and other big-screen devices. We've seen enhancements like better drag-and-drop support, enhanced multi-column layouts, and more. The latest app to look better on tablets and foldables is the Google Search app, which now moves its bottom bar to the left side when it makes sense.
Google Pixel phones can now show timers from your Nest speakers
Google Pixels do a lot of things better than some of the best Android flagships. But only a few Pixel-exclusive features can match the practicality of the nifty At a Glance widget. This little home screen widget can show who's at your door, your upcoming flight status, your order deliveries, and much more. Thanks to Google's interconnected ecosystem, the At a Glance widget can now also show the timer you've set on your kitchen Nest Hub right on your Pixel phone's home screen.
Get a 20% discount on the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) during Black Friday
The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) may be a couple of years old, but it's still the best streaming device you can buy today. While there are a couple of flaws, at $40 this Black Friday, it's tough to pass on.
Google officially deploys app archiving through the Play Store
Google System Updates come at seemingly random cadence and are comprised of various bumps to the Play Store app, Play services, and a proper, monthly system update. As it is, we get to see new features added on every few days. One of the latest brings us the ability to slip apps on and off our phones without having to set them up each time.
Samsung Galaxy A34 renders signal the possible return of the headphone jack
Samsung is gearing up for an intense 2023. Mounting intelligence suggests the Galaxy S23 lineup is in for a significant design change that will bring the S23 and S23+ in line with the design of the Ultra's sprouting lineage. Those two might not be the only phones in the company's portfolio to make that change: if further leaks are accurate, we might also see an almost-identical design on the upcoming mid-range Galaxy A34.
What is Flourish?
A good chart, graph, or map can make all the difference. This is true whether you're following election results or reviewing the health data collected by your Android smartwatch. In the past, data visualization was a time consuming task and required a basic understanding of a coding language like JavaScript or R.
7 best Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy phones, tablets, watches & more
Samsung's portfolio is sheer endless, even if you only look at its mobile division selling some of the best phones, tablets, and wearables. This much becomes clear when you look at the company's Black Friday offers, which consist of a plethora of great deals. With this list, we want to highlight a few of the very best Black Friday Samsung offers you can get at various price points, hopefully making it easier to spread the wheat from the chaff.
Save $600 on one of the best exercise bikes of the year at Amazon this Cyber Monday
Snag the NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle at Amazon for 40% off. You'll save a whopping $600 with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal.
Pick up the stylish Skagen Falster Gen 6 or Galaxy Watch 4 for less than $200 this Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to pick up a Wear OS 3 smartwatch for your Android phone. Almost all the best Android smartwatches are heavily discounted during the shopping event, making them hard to ignore. Samsung makes some of our favorite Android smartwatches, with the Skagen Falster Gen 6 also making it to the list thanks to its stylish aesthetic. All these smartwatches are massively discounted for Black Friday: the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is down to its lowest-ever price after over $100 off, while the Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for as low as $150.
A Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus can be yours for just $350 this Black Friday
The Galaxy S22+ is the perfect middle ground between the larger S22 Ultra and the smaller S22. It features a brighter display while remaining pocketable and easier to handle than the phablet size Ultra model. This $250 discount only helps make a more compelling case for the phone if you're looking for a new flagship device.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, Galaxy A72, and more are getting their Android 13 update
Samsung recently boasted about its speedy Android 13 rollout and made it clear that it has no intention of slowing down. Continuing that momentum, the company has started rolling out the stable One UI 5-based Android 13 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and the original 5G Flip in Europe. With this firmware drop, the Korean giant has updated its entire premium and flagship Galaxy S, Note, and Fold lineup from 2021 and 2022 to the latest version of Android.
Pump up your post-Black Friday party with this awesome Wonderboom 3 deal
Black Friday can be a great time to save on big-ticket items like smartphones and robot vacuums, but it's also a great opportunity to shave a few bucks off smaller purchases. Case in point: the compact Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is down to $80 right now, $20 off its MSRP.
11 last-minute Black Friday deals under $50 that you can still buy
While the Black Friday deals are all about saving money, a lot of the best deals are on big-ticket items that cost a lot of money. If you're on a tight budget, that can make it feel like there's nothing worthwhile out there for you. We're here to set the record straight; many good Black Friday deals won't cost you more than $50. And we know what you are thinking, these are all going to be cheap little items that aren't useful, but you couldn't be more wrong. We've spotted speakers, streaming sticks, wearables, headphones and more for under $50. Here are 11 amazing budget Black Friday deals that are still on sale.
Home is where the Wi-Fi is — upgrade it with this Cyber Monday Eero mesh router deal
With a healthy $120 discount on a single unit, the Eero Pro 6E is an excellent choice among mesh routers, particularly considering its feature set. Since it works as a smart hub, the Eero Pro 6E is also suited to handle your Zigbee devices through Alexa. Deals of this magnitude are hard to come by, so we recommend that interested buyers jump on it immediately.
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
Beware of dangerous spyware masquerading as VPN apps
Malware on Android has been a recurring, almost omnipresent, problem despite Google's best efforts to counter the spread. New research from cybersecurity firm ESET reveals that the infamous cyber-mercenary group Bahamut APT has found a new carrier for dangerous malware targeting Android phones — VPN apps.
Kickstart your smart home with this $40 Echo Dot and Philips Hue deal
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $40 $91 Save $51. The Echo Dot with Clock is Amazon's latest smart speaker that offers great sound,...
WhatsApp now allows everyone to create polls
WhatsApp has an ever-growing list of features, which was recently expanded to include self-messaging for some users. We have also been hearing of WhatsApp's plans to release a polling feature for group chats on the app. The addition cleared the beta testing phase on Android and iOS, and is now reaching the WhatsApp users on other platforms, including desktop.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with that iconic rotating bezel is yours for just $149
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 Classic may be starting to show its age now with a successor already out in the wild, but it's still an excellent smartwatch in 2022. This Black Friday deal makes it even more affordable for those who want something that can tell the time and then some.
