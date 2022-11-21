Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
SJU Hockey Travels This Weekend to Milwaukee
Saint John's hockey travels to face the Milwaukee School of Engineering for a pair of non-conference games over Thanksgiving Weekend this Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.), Nov. 25-26, at the Kern Center in Milwaukee, Wis. LIVE COVERAGE. -Friday, Nov. 25: Listen Live (WBHR-660 AM) | Live Stats |...
gojohnnies.com
St. Cloud Orthopedics Feature: SJU Linebacker has Inherited the Family Work Ethic
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. - For an example of the value of hard work and dedication, Cooper Yaggie has to look no further than his grandfather. Robert Yaggie is now 85. But he remains very involved with the day-to-day operations of the family farming business in Breckenridge, Minn. "You aren't going to...
gojohnnies.com
Eight SJU Football Student-Athletes Named Academic All-District
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Eight Saint John's University student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America, CoSIDA) Academic All-District football team on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Junior safety Mateo Cisneros (Shoreview, Minn./Mounds View), senior offensive guard Joe Jaeger (Lakeville, Minn./North), senior cornerback John Kohler...
krwc1360.com
2022 KRWC Wright County Area Football Awards
The story around the state in fall sports was the surprise season of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in football. The Lakers went from zero wins to the state tournament this fall! Dassel-Cokato the defending state champs lost a shootout to Watertown-Mayer in the section finals, while many other Wright County Area teams had successful season’s. Below are the top performers and teams from the 2022 Wright County Area football season.
gojohnnies.com
SJU’s Wozniak Named One of 15 Semifinalists for 2022 Gagliardi Trophy
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's University senior defensive lineman Michael Wozniak (New Hope, Minn./Robbinsdale Armstrong) was named one of the 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The trophy – named in honor of the legendary former SJU head coach – is awarded annually to...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood. Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted. Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her. Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.
froggyweb.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 22, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters during the last week of the firearms deer season. Hunter numbers were low with the snow and cold weather. Violations for the week included illegal party hunting, failure to register deer, insufficient blaze orange, and operating an unregistered ATV. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Minnesota Daily
UMN’s four oldest building names in running for renaming
The process to rename the University of Minnesota’s four oldest building names is underway after applications to nominate new namesakes closed Nov. 11. While the Kiehle Building on Crookston’s campus, Spooner Hall on the Morris campus and Sanford Hall on the Twin Cities campus each received a nomination for renaming, Folwell Hall did not.
mprnews.org
Bringing back the white pine, a foundational American tree
In a forest several miles north of Grand Rapids, Minn., John Pastor places his hands on the trunk of a giant white pine, cranes back his neck and gazes up into its crown, a hundred feet above. "For me, I just get a feeling in my brain and my heart...
B105
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
tcbmag.com
Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience
The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
