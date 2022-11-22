Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch

Argentina will meet Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup action on Tuesday from the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Argentina will begin their campaign for their third World Cup after winning in 1978 and 1986, while Saudi Arabia is looking to make some noise in one of the toughest groups in the tournament.

When: Tuesday, November 22

Tuesday, November 22 Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

5:00 a.m. ET TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Gomez; Messi, L. Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Argentina (-800) vs. Saudi Arabia (+2000)

Draw: +775

