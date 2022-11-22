ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

earnthenecklace.com

Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?

Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas flu activity remains high

Arkansas reported “very high,” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicators for the week ended Saturday, November 19 and reported Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health. The determination was according to clinic data provided to ILINet. Since October 2, over 9,500 positive influenza...
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy Start to the Weekend

A storm system will begin moving northeast from west Texas through Arkansas Saturday into Saturday night with widespread rain and a couple of thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will range from around 50 northwest to the mid 60s southeast. High pressure will bring dry weather Sunday and Monday with highs a few...
ARKANSAS STATE

