earnthenecklace.com
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?
Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
KTLO
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
As word spreads of 3rd Trump Presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson undecided on a 2024 run
As the U.S. moves beyond midterms and look forward, Governor Asa Hutchinson is contemplating his next steps after his final term as governor.
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas flu activity remains high
Arkansas reported “very high,” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicators for the week ended Saturday, November 19 and reported Wednesday by the Arkansas Department of Health. The determination was according to clinic data provided to ILINet. Since October 2, over 9,500 positive influenza...
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
Louisiana National Guard fires commander over inappropriate texts
The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state's historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
NOLA.com
He wrongly got a life sentence under Louisiana’s repeat offender law. Now he'll walk free.
A man sentenced to life without parole under Louisiana’s repeat offender law for stealing a book bag and pair of tennis shoes will soon walk free after the state's Supreme Court declared his sentence illegal and the district attorney’s office moved to reduce his charges. East Baton Rouge...
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy Start to the Weekend
A storm system will begin moving northeast from west Texas through Arkansas Saturday into Saturday night with widespread rain and a couple of thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will range from around 50 northwest to the mid 60s southeast. High pressure will bring dry weather Sunday and Monday with highs a few...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Suspected child predator arrested in Arkansas
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend […]
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
