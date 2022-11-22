Indiana Mr. Basketball 2023 preview: Can Purdue make it three in a row?

The last two IndyStar Mr. Basketball winners — Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst in 2021 and Westfield’s Braden Smith last year — are now playing at Purdue. In fact, the runners-up both years, are too. Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman-Renn finished second to Furst and Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer was second to Smith.

That run could potentially continue this season. Heritage Christian’s Myles Colvin, a Purdue signee, is one of the names to watch for the state’s top senior award. This is a deep senior class. Here are five names I think will be at the top of the list for Mr. Basketball, followed by five more I think have a shot:

Xavier Booker, Cathedral

The 6-11 Booker, a Michigan State recruit, is considered one of the top players in the country and certainly will be in the discussion as one of the frontrunners for Mr. Basketball, especially coming off winning a Class 4A state championship as a junior. Booker averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.4 assists per game and shot 35.6% (36-for-101) from the 3-point line last season. He probably won’t score 20 points per game because of the other talented players on Cathedral’s roster, but played his best basketball last season during Cathedral’s tournament run.

Markus Burton, Penn

The last Mr. Basketball to sign with Notre Dame? It was Washington’s Luke Zeller in 2005. The 5-10 Burton could potentially end the streak. He was a core Junior All-Star last year after averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game for Penn, which went 24-3 and played in a Class 4A regional final. Burton shot 45.7% (43-for-94) from the 3-point line. He already has 1,364 career points and set Penn’s single-season scoring record last year. Penn is going have a good team and Burton will get support of the Kingsmen can make a tourney run.

Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian

If you watch the 6-5 Colvin play enough, you can easily make the argument he is the best player in the class. The Purdue recruit averaged 18.4 points per game as a junior and was named one of the six core Junior All-Stars. On signing day, Purdue coach Matt Painter called him the best player in the state and top-25 national player. The key for Colvin’s chances will be Heritage Christian improving on last year’s 12-12 record. The Eagles reached a Class 2A sectional championship last season in 2A, but now are in a 3A sectional with the likes of Brebeuf Jesuit, Guerin Catholic and Bishop Chatard.

Logan Imes, Zionsville

The 6-4 Imes, a Penn State recruit, was playing like one of the best players in the state early last season as Zionsville got off to an 8-0 start and was ranked No. 1 in the state. A sprained ankle slowed Imes and the Eagles, who finished 14-8 and lost in the first round of the sectional to Noblesville. But Imes had a strong junior season overall, averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Zionsville has an extremely tough schedule, starting with Carmel and Ben Davis and arguably the toughest sectional in the state, but Imes also has a chance to go head-to-head with several other top players.

Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton

The 6-4 Central Florida commit is capable of putting up huge numbers this season and will play on a team that will be one of the favorites to make a deep tournament run in Class 2A. The Miners were 22-5 last season and won a sectional championship, but lost by three points in the regional to eventual state champion Providence. Hart averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and was an efficient 42.2% from the 3-point line.

Five others to watch

If Mr. Basketball does not come from the above list, here are five more names I think could play their way into the discussion:

Sam Orme, Carmel: The 6-8 Orme, a Belmont commit, is by far the most experienced and productive player coming back from a Carmel team that was 18-6 a year ago. Orme should improve on his 31.6% (37-for-117) shooting from the 3-point line. He will clearly be the go-to player for the Greyhounds on the offensive end.

JQ Roberts, Bloomington North: The 6-8 Vanderbilt commit averaged 14.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game as a junior to lead Bloomington North to a 24-4 record and a Class 4A semistate appearance. Roberts shot 30-for-80 (37.5%) from the 3-point line and is one of the best inside/outside players in the state. Three of Bloomington North’s top four scorers are gone to graduation, which will put more on Roberts’ plate.

Jaron Tibbs, Cathedral: Sure, the 6-5 Tibbs is a Purdue football commit but he could be a Division I basketball player, too. He averaged 13.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game last season to help the Irish to a Class 4A state championship and often guards the other team’s top player. Like noted with Booker above, he’s not going to average huge scoring numbers because of the balanced nature of his team.

Zane Doughty/Sheridan Sharp, Ben Davis: Ben Davis is going to be one of the best 4A teams in the state – arguably the favorite to win the state championship and possibly the deepest. But even if the Giants win a state title, it is probably going to be more about the balance and depth than any one player carrying them there. The 6-8 Doughty averaged 11.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game last season and the 6-2 Sharp averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Five more wild cards: Joey Brown, North Central; Ahmere Carson, Anderson; Jermaine Coleman, Park Tudor; Mason Jones, Valparaiso; Ashton Williamson, Gary 21st Century

