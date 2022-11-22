Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
EU Weighs Plans to Impose Rules on NGO Migrant Rescue Ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
Italy landslide death toll rises to 5 as 9 people remain missing
The death toll after a powerful landslide on the Italian island of Ischia rose to five on Sunday as at least nine people remain missing.
Beijing on Edge as City Adds New Quarantine Centers
BEIJING (AP) — Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled...
Shootings at Brazil Schools Leave 3 Dead, 13 Wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school...
Ble Goude Returns to Ivory Coast After 11 Years in Exile
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude, who was acquitted of crimes at the International Criminal Court, returned home Saturday to Ivory Coast after more than a decade of exile. He arrived in Abidjan on a commercial flight around 1 p.m. and made no comment...
Iran Government Supporters Confront Protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Trial Begins for 2 Swedes Charged With Spying for Russia
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
Wildlife Conference Boosts Protection for Sharks, Turtles
PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species...
