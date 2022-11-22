A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 11 people gathered to mourn the deaths of several local people, the regional governor told state broadcaster CRTV. Early Sunday evening, police pick-up tracks were taking away bodies covered by white sheets, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported. "For the moment, we have 11 bodies," the governor, Naseri Paul Bea, told CRTV radio.

