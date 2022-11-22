ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Hackensack turns down $2.4M grant to hire 12 firefighters, citing future cost to taxpayers

By Megan Burrow, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago
HACKENSACK — The city turned down a $2.4 million federal grant that would pay to hire a dozen firefighters, despite pleas from firefighters and lawmakers to accept the money and bolster the department’s ranks.

Hackensack officials instead amended the city's grant application on Friday to ask for a smaller award of roughly $1 million that would cover seven fewer firefighters, just before the deadline passed to accept the grant.

City officials have said the larger number was applied for in error and that the cost of salaries and benefits for a dozen new firefighters would be a burden on taxpayers after the federal funding runs out in three years.

“Maintaining sufficient staffing in our police and fire departments is essential to keeping our city safe, but we must also always be mindful of the impact on taxpayers,” Mayor John Labrosse said in a statement. “This action strikes the right balance for our city.”

Last week, Rep. Josh Gottheimer urged City Council members to reconsider and accept the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant, at a press conference held outside the fire headquarters on State Street with firefighters, fire union representatives and James Tedesco, the Bergen County executive.

After the press conference, Gottheimer began sending out daily releases urging the city to accept the grant, counting down the days as the deadline approached. On Thursday he even took his argument to the U.S. House of Representatives, imploring the city to accept the federal funding in a speech from the House floor.

Hackensack firefighters have said the department should grow as the city welcomes thousands of residents to new high-rise apartments built downtown. The additional firefighters could cut down on overtime costs and would buffer against expected retirements, they said.

The city has grown dramatically in recent years, but the department's staffing levels have remained the same, Capt. John Haynes said last week.

“We’ve stayed stagnant, and the growth of these buildings here is going to far outreach what our department can handle,” he said.

A recent study of the 100-member department by Lexipol, a risk management firm, found that the department’s current staffing level exceeds National Fire Protection Association standards for response to structure fires in small single-family homes.

But for larger buildings and high-rises, the 18 firefighters typically on duty falls short of the 35 to 40 firefighters that should respond to an initial alarm, as recommended by the National Fire Protection Association.

Those recommendations, however, are out of reach for nearly every local department, city officials said. Most area municipalities, including those with high-rise apartment buildings, rely on volunteer firefighters to respond to emergencies.

Hackensack is one of the few paid fire departments in Bergen County and has a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office, a group that establishes fire insurance premiums based on a community’s level of fire protection.

As construction has boomed downtown, Hackensack has negotiated with builders to install fire safety measures that go beyond what is required in the state’s building code, officials said.

By entering into automatic aid agreements with Teaneck and Englewood, in which firefighters from the three departments would automatically respond to emergencies, the city can increase the number of firefighters on hand and allow for quicker response times without dramatically increasing staffing, officials said.

“I think it is always important to revisit staffing as the city grows, and I will be very satisfied to move forward with five new firefighters if that is the grant request the City Council prefers and if we are fortunate enough to be awarded with it,” Hackensack Fire Chief Tom Freeman said in a statement.

The Lexipol study also recommended the department develop pre-incident response plans and conduct drills for major structures such as high-rises, the Shops at Riverside mall and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Gottheimer said Monday that he has sent a letter of support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hackensack’s revised application, but the city must again go through a competitive process for the funding.

“That’s why I beleive this was a misguided decision. It’s a huge risk, because there’s no guarantee,” he said. “I’m going to do everything I can to fight for the community and get this grant. But we already got it, and they’re turning it down.”

Comments / 1

Really?
4d ago

Hackensack needs more services! Administration did not care when they sold the city out to the developers without them paying taxes! How about all the residents having to deal with paying for more educational staff and prob buildings. Did the city care when they allowed the hospital to expand and falsely signed taking away our Fire Dept EMS knowing it was an illegal move! Does the city care that they areputting the lives of everyone at stake from Fire to Residents by not taking this and expanding! What do they want a worse tragedy Ford?!!!

Reply
2
 

