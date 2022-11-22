A man fell into the Passaic River two years ago. Now his family is suing Paterson.

PATERSON — The family of a man who was killed when he fell into the Passaic River near the Great Falls two years ago has filed a lawsuit accusing city officials of not providing sufficient safety barriers.

The lawsuit and police reports filed at the time of the incident give conflicting versions of what happened.

The lawsuit says a lack of “proper safety measures and protective barriers” caused the man, Jose Correa, “to slip and fall onto the Great Paterson waterfall resulting in his death” on Oct. 15, 2020. The lawsuit, accusing the city of negligence, does not provide any other details about what happened.

A Paterson police report about the incident said a witness told officers that it “appeared the victim was attempting to grab something over the railing when he fell into the water.” The police report said the man, identified as “John Doe,” was leaning over a rail on the McBride Avenue Extension side of the river, which sits opposite the actual waterfall, when he fell into the river.

The police report seemed to be describing a railing that looms 10 to 20 feet above the river, near the new Great Falls amphitheater. The railing is about 4 feet high.

The police report said Officers Erik Marino and Daniel Driscoll saw the man submerged in the water and swam to the other side of the river to pull him out. But the victim no longer had a pulse when they got to him, and he had a “large dent” in his head, the police report said.

A doctor from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center pronounced the man dead at the scene and the state Medical Examiner’s Office removed the body, the police reports said.

The city’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation. The lawyer representing Correa’s next of kin did not respond to a message seeking his comment on the lawsuit. The complaint did not provide Correa’s age or town of residence.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 14. The city released several police reports about the incident on Monday afternoon.