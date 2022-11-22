ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

A man fell into the Passaic River two years ago. Now his family is suing Paterson.

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPW1K_0jJczwFY00

PATERSON — The family of a man who was killed when he fell into the Passaic River near the Great Falls two years ago has filed a lawsuit accusing city officials of not providing sufficient safety barriers.

The lawsuit and police reports filed at the time of the incident give conflicting versions of what happened.

The lawsuit says a lack of “proper safety measures and protective barriers” caused the man, Jose Correa, “to slip and fall onto the Great Paterson waterfall resulting in his death” on Oct. 15, 2020. The lawsuit, accusing the city of negligence, does not provide any other details about what happened.

A Paterson police report about the incident said a witness told officers that it “appeared the victim was attempting to grab something over the railing when he fell into the water.” The police report said the man, identified as “John Doe,” was leaning over a rail on the McBride Avenue Extension side of the river, which sits opposite the actual waterfall, when he fell into the river.

The police report seemed to be describing a railing that looms 10 to 20 feet above the river, near the new Great Falls amphitheater. The railing is about 4 feet high.

More from Paterson Press:This is why Paterson is expanding its Opioid Response Team program

The police report said Officers Erik Marino and Daniel Driscoll saw the man submerged in the water and swam to the other side of the river to pull him out. But the victim no longer had a pulse when they got to him, and he had a “large dent” in his head, the police report said.

A doctor from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center pronounced the man dead at the scene and the state Medical Examiner’s Office removed the body, the police reports said.

The city’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation. The lawyer representing Correa’s next of kin did not respond to a message seeking his comment on the lawsuit. The complaint did not provide Correa’s age or town of residence.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 14. The city released several police reports about the incident on Monday afternoon.

Comments / 26

Really?
5d ago

Oh please like he didn’t know what was safe and what wasn’t. For all we know he did it intentionally

Reply
5
G V
5d ago

This is ridiculous suing for what??? If it was unsafe there would be people constantly falling in to the falls 🙄

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Driver killed crossing Garden State Parkway following accident, police say

A motorist was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning after he exited his vehicle following a crash, NJ State Police said. Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls, was driving south near milepost 144 in Irvington in a Chevrolet Corvette around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. Terpak was involved in a single-car crash that disabled the Corvette and brought it to a stop in the middle lane, state police said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: DWI Driver Plows Into Elmwood Park Garages, Garden Apartments Temporarily Evacuated

A portion of an Elmwood Park garden apartment complex was temporarily evacuated after a vehicle driven by a drunk motorist slammed into a row of garages Friday afternoon. The 2013 BMW wagon slammed into the garages at the Elmwood Terrace Apartments, causing substantial front-end damage to the vehicle as well as damage to the garages, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said

PATERSON, NJ – A 32-year-old woman from Newark took her kids to Paterson to collect four pounds of cocaine in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, was arrested as officers from the department were watching as she pulled up in her Honda Civic with David Ventura, 39, of Paterson. Ventura got out of the car and entered a building being watched by police, coming out later with the cocaine. Police quickly moved in to arrest the pair. According to police, Ventura admitted to being paid $1,000 to make the pickup. Both suspects were arrested The post Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORWALK, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Why Was a Friend of the Police Arrested?

Hector Santiago-Stop and Shake Founder-Did Nothing Wrong During Council Debate but Got Arrested by a New Rochelle Cop at Yonkers City Hall? Spent the night in jail?. Let me start by saying that Hector Santigao is a friend of mine and a great role model for the people of Yonkers. He has taken hundred mile walks to highlight the issue of mental illness, and most know Hector from his very successul Stop and Shake initiative, where he encourages Yonkers residents to meet, greet and interact with the Yonkers Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Man Tried Killing Relative In Shared Scotch Plains Apartment: Police

A 41-year-old Union County man has been charged with trying to kill a 50-year-old relative with whom he shares an apartment with, authorities said. Bilal L. Williams was walking in the driveway near the 700 block of East Second Street in Scotch Plains with his hands in the air as police arrived on reports of shots fired around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, local police said in a statement. Williams had a 9mm SigSauer handgun at the time of his arrest, they said.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy