ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

21 Wild Pictures Of Hotels, Motels, And Hostels That Are Somehow Living In The Year 3022

By Syd Robinson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nklC7_0jJcztbN00

1. This hostel that dispenses hand soap like Parmesan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTcbf_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

2. This hotel phone in Iceland that has a button that'll wake you up if there are northern lights!!!!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21V48N_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

3. This hotel mirror that's heated so it won't steam up during a shower:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxKjb_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

4. This hostel that's made from repurposed concrete cylinders:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKUhX_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

5. This hotel that has a very nice "Shower Beer" feature:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AqYS_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

6. This sign that says which languages the hotel employees speak:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8l1G_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

7. This hotel bathroom that can close off two different doorways!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUecs_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

8. This hotel room that comes with a complimentary phone!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IF9X6_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

9. This hotel in Texas that has a Texas-shaped lazy river, naturally:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGgAU_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

10. This motel that has a jar for guests to keep their weed in:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HS19I_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

11. This hotel that casts its room numbers in ✨shadows✨:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dn5Kk_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

12. This hostel that's actually a converted Boeing 737!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dFEB_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

13. This hotel bathtub that fills up from the ceiling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKxXE_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

14. This hotel that keeps its fire evacuation plans on ground level so you can see them even in smoke-filled hallways:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOWUU_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

15. This hotel shower that features a cute lil' cutout so you can turn it on before hoppin' in:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHcbk_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

16. This hotel room's shower shelf that's accessible from both inside and outside of the shower:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBSdk_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

17. This hotel that used to be a train station and remains, to this day, complete with trains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2252n4_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

18. This bottle opener conveniently placed by some TP:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMG3Z_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

19. This hotel that has a "special guest," aka a Monitor Lizard™ 😌:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cg6BG_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

20. This hotel shower that's designed to look like a swimming pool!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJpOl_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

21. And lastly, this hotel packing checklist that not only suggests stealing the toiletries, but INSISTS upon it!!!!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yM2NW_0jJcztbN00
Reddit / reddit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
WanderWisdom

Video About the Reality of Seeing Cruise Ship Cabin Upon Boarding Is Too Real

There are few things in life that are better than that feeling you get on the first day of vacation. A few days off of work are ahead of you to have fun and relax, and you get to check out somewhere brand new for the first time (or return to a place where you already have plenty of happy memories made). And when you're on a cruise, that first day means exploring the ship and checking things out.
PopCrush

Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy