Middleborough, MA

'Loved by so many': Middleboro mom remembered for her love of life and family

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
 5 days ago

MIDDLEBORO — Friends of Lori Ann Medeiros described happy memories from almost exactly one year ago of a New Hampshire trip they took together last November.

“When our kids started getting older, we started going on more girls trips and planning getaways,” Kimberly Manzone said.

The friend group spent time shopping, eating and laughing until it hurt, never imaging a year later, things would be completely different.

“Lori was loved by so many people,” Manzone said.

Loved ones gathered Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, at Middleboro Town Hall for a candlelight vigil to share memories and celebrate Medeiros's life. The 54-year-old Middleboro wife and mother of two was killed in a crash on Kingman Road in Taunton on Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, when a man allegedly fleeing police smashed into her vehicle.

“She was a wonderful daughter,” said Irene Silva, Medeiros’s mother.

Dozens of loved ones surrounded a podium, sharing stories, memories and positive words about Medeiros’s lasting legacy.

Medeiros, who worked as a loan originator, was known by many as an amazing cook, a problem solver and a pure soul.

Kelly Silva said her favorite memories of her sister-in-law "would have to be the trips we took and nights she cooked.”

Medeiros was a talented, adventuresome cook with a wide variety of culinary creations.

Bibimbap, a Korean dish, is a meal Medeiros often made for her children.

“She wanted to keep their culture alive in their household,” Silva said.

Not only did she cook extravagant meals, but she also had a sweet tooth and could bake.

“I loved eating the magic cookie bars. She knew they were my favorite and made them for me,” Silva said.

This time around, happiness and laughter surrounded the warm memories friends and family shared at the vigil.

“Lori was always happy, always smiling, she loved family, she was always up to do something fun, to plan something,” Manzone said.

Besides her mother, she leave her husband of 31 years, Paul Medeiros, their children, Benjamin Y. Medeiros and Bethany R. Medeiros; her two brothers, Kevin J. Silva and his wife, Kelly, and Michael J. Silva and his wife, Carla; her mother-in-law, Eileen Medeiros (late husband, Lawrence); her brother-in-law Larry Medeiros and his wife Ilona, her sister-in-law Lisa Medeiros and partner Scott Couto. She is also survived by her godmother Luci DeSousa and her husband Manny, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Samantha, Jack, Katelyn, Morgan, Brayden, Brian and Nolan.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Loved by so many': Middleboro mom remembered for her love of life and family

