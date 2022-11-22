Brockton fire chief: Here's how you can 'put a freeze' on winter house fires

BROCKTON ― With cold weather upon us, fire officials in Brockton and statewide provide advice on how to put a freeze on winter house fires.

According to Jake Wark, a spokesperson from the Department of Fire Safety (DFS), there were 1,250 residential heating fires statewide last year. Of that, 43% of the fires started with "solid-fuel heating equipment such as fireplaces and woodstoves," Wark said.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey are continuing an initiative, which started in 2019, to encourage residents to 'Keep Warm, Keep Safe' this winter.

"Get your furnaces and chimney cleaned by licensed individuals," Nardelli said. "If you plan on cleaning yourself, make sure the products you are using are certified and licensed."

As heating is the second leading cause of home fires in the state, the initiative provides awareness about how to protect from dangerous, and potentially deadly, fires.

"No one thinks a fire will happen to them, so ensuring you have working fire alarms and practicing an escape plan increases your family's chance of surviving a fire," Nardelli said.

The chief's biggest piece of advice? Say no to space heaters and be mindful of how you choose to heat your home.

"Space heaters are really dangerous as they use a lot of electricity, causing circuit overloads" which can cause fires, he said.

"Additionally, don't resort to unsafe practices to heat your home, such as leaving the oven open, as it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, as well," he said.

"We anticipate that many folks may turn to [fireplaces and woodstoves] in their home to beat the rising cost of home energy, so we ask that they use them safely," Wark said.

According to the data Wark provided, of all of the fires in the state last year, there were two fires that claimed three lives last year, which amounted to about 9% of all residential fire deaths.

"In an average year, there are more than a dozen civilian injuries, as many as two dozen firefighter injuries, and about $8 million in damage," he continued.

All in all, according to Ostroskey, make sure of the following:

Have your chimney and/or furnace cleaned and inspected by a certified professional: this saves money and lives, and can prevent fires

Dispose of ashes safely: a single ember can stay hot for days without being detected and can easily "come back to life" and cause a fire

Know that space heaters need space: Don't plug them in using extension cords and place heaters at least three feet away from flammable items (e.g. furniture, bedding, newspapers, drapes, and clothes),

And keep children away from all heating devices, including heaters, stoves and fireplaces

