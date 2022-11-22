ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, MA

DA Tim Cruz unanimously voted prez of the Mass. District Attorneys Association

By Namu Sampath, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

BROCKTON — Timothy J. Cruz , the incumbent and newly re-elected Plymouth County district attorney, has been voted in as president of the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association (MDAA), per a written statement from the district attorney's office.

At their monthly meeting Tuesday, members of the MDAA "unanimously voted in Cruz as president and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni as vice president," the written statement said.

"I look forward to continuing to work together to share ideas, implement best practices, and protect public safety throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," Cruz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTWwZ_0jJczmfW00

The association supports the 11 elected district attorneys across the state and their staff, including approximately 785 prosecutors and 260 victim-witness advocates.

'Learning from each other': Brockton-area Black entrepreneurs share success stories

Cruz is "the most senior member of the association," having been a member since 2001. He succeeds neighboring Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III and has served as the association's president three times before — in 2005, 2010 and 2018.

Currently, Cruz serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for the National District Attorneys Association. Cruz additionally serves as a co-chair on the Prevention Subcommittee of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, an appointment made by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: DA Tim Cruz unanimously voted prez of the Mass. District Attorneys Association

Comments / 1

Related
nerej.com

Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero

The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years

After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
BOSTON, MA
massrealty

How to Change Your Address in Massachusetts

When you are moving there is a mountain of things you need to do from hiring movers, to packing your house, to notifying everyone of your move. One of the most vital things of course is changing your Massachusetts address. Whether you are moving out of state or just down the street it is one of the essential tasks you need to complete.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

POST moves to make some officer information public

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training or POST Commission, the branch of the Massachusetts government that recertifies, decertifies, suspends, and retrains Massachusetts Police Officers recently approved a motion to publish a list of the names, agency, and certification status of officers who were certified when the commission was formed, or recertified in the last few weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Second suspect arrested in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

The second suspect involved in an alleged gunpoint bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard has been arrested. According to a statement from the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office, Omar Johnson, 39, was arrested in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday evening, According to the statement, Johnson, a Canterbury, New Hampshire-native, was stopped in his car by officers from the Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI and New Haven Police.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties and wanted for murder held without bail

A Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties has been arrested concerning the murder of a 26-year-old man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced earlier this week that investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Officials stated at the time that the wanted Garcia-Rey had ties to both Fall River and Lowell.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Paint job draws Planning Board ire

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 14, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that both La Vita Dolce bakery and Italian kitchen Brelundi are making progress toward opening, and final inspections have been conducted at the new Starbucks on Main Street. Lowder...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

2K+
Followers
661
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy