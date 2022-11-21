Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Woman seriously injured in crash northwest of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in a two vehicle crash northwest of Watertown Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:30 at the intersection of 164th Street and 448th Avenue, 13 miles northwest of Watertown.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cuban citizen living in Madison charged with illegally selling migratory birds, authorities say
A Cuban citizen living in Madison has been charged in federal court with illegally selling migratory birds, authorities reported. Jorge Luis Iglesias, 60, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison on Nov. 15 on three counts of violating the Migratory Bird Trafficking Act in a federal grand jury indictment returned on Oct. 12, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
gowatertown.net
Victims of fatal crashes in Hamlin, Brookings counties identified
ESTELLINE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in separate crashes in Hamlin and Brookings counties last week. Forty one year-old Gabriel Hernandez of Castlewood was killed last Monday morning when the pickup he was driving left 465th Avenue on the northern edge of Estelline and rolled.
KARE
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
thecitizenonline.com
Ready, set, shop small
Ortonville — The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is encouraging people to shop small for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. “The holiday shopping season makes up a large percentage of sales for small businesses during the year,” said DDA Director Matt Jenkins. “So to be able to generate some excitement around small business Saturday just amplifies the season for those small businesses.
gowatertown.net
Watertown traffic pursuit leads to drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Minnesota man was arrested Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit in Watertown. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says a deputy spotted a silver Jeep Compass speeding on 20th Avenue Southeast near the Watertown Gun Range, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver continued eastbound at a high...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person reportedly injured in crash near Ashby
(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby. According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a...
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City
(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Comments / 0