Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ananich moving from Michigan Senate to lead Greater Flint Health Coalition
FLINT, MI -- Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is joining the Greater Flint Health Coalition as its new chief executive officer. Ananich, who was prohibited from seeking re-election to the state Senate because of term limits, will oversee day-to-day operations at the GFHC starting in January, the organization announced in a news release on Monday, Nov. 21.
thecitizenonline.com
Voters turned out in record numbers for Nov. 8 election
Area voter turnout outpaced state numbers following a record-setting voting in the Nov. 8 midterm election. According to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson 58 percent of voters statewide turned out, which broke the turnout record for a midterm election. “Thousands of Republican, Democratic and independent election clerks and workers securely...
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement
FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in US News rankings
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan says its law school will not be participating in U.S. News & World Report ranking.According to a letter, Dean Mark West says recent changes in the ranking process "reflect a lack of understanding about how law schools operate," in addition to lack of transparency in U.S. News' methodology and content.For example, West says the rankings rely heavily on administrators and faculty members to give their opinions about their perception of the reputation of every other law school, which he argues should not guide decision making for potential students."This situation presents,...
wsgw.com
Saginaw City Council Welcomes New Councilwoman, Elects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Changes to the leadership of the Saginaw City Council has put some familiar faces in some new places. During Monday evening’s city council meeting, the council elected a mayor and mayor pro tem to serve for the next four years. Mayor Brenda F. Moore was unanimously reelected for her...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
msu.edu
Monica Schafer wins new Ingham district by 18 votes
Republican candidate Monica Schafer is the newly elected Ingham County District 15 commissioner with 5,078 votes, just 18 votes over Democratic candidate Brooke Locke. “Especially in such a close race, I feel very honored that I was chosen to represent District 15,” Schafer said. “It is big shoes to fill, … but I will work hard to fulfill those shoes to make sure that the district is taken care of in the same care, the same compassion and the same timeliness.”
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan senator discusses midterm election; What to know about the Adderall shortage
DETROIT – A big, big week ahead in Detroit. Thanksgiving is just about here, which means the great tradition of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, is ready to make its annual march down Woodward Avenue. We’re thrilled as always to be your home for one of Detroit’s signature events -- and we invite you to be a part of it, either in person or watching from wherever you may be on the air, online and streaming on local four plus.
bridgemi.com
Why Line 5 will likely remain open despite Democratic control of Lansing
Line 5 has long been a partisan issue, with Democrats mostly opposing the pipeline while Republicans support it. New Democratic leaders in Lansing say they have few plans and little power to force a shutdown. Instead, courts and diplomats will decide Line 5’s fate. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
‘You’re gonna die John’, Genesee County man told congressman in voicemail, feds say
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County man called the office of a Democratic Congressman and threatened to kill him before threatening to kill the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to federal documents. Neil Matthew Walter has been arrested and charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a...
The Oakland Post
Letter to the editor: The trampling of Matilda Dodge Wilson’s grave
Between 1926 and 1929, Meadow Brook Hall was built. For those who are not aware, Meadow Brook Hall is the former country estate of Matilda Dodge Wilson and her husband Alfred Wilson. It is the ninth largest home in the US and was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012. I attended that 2012 ceremony, and it’s part of why I fell in love with Oakland University. I love the great estate and I love the history of it all. Whenever I get the opportunity to, I make my way out to the hall. But that is not the only thing that made the Wilson’s estate special. There was also the vast and expansive wilderness, which Matilda decided would be the perfect place for an institute of higher learning. Over the years, students and faculty have flocked to Oakland to enjoy not only the education but the nature and the history of it. But that is in danger, and that is because of the East Campus Development plan.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline makes statement on white supremacist stickers
Recently, people out walking their dogs in Saline began noticing stickers on phone polls – stickers promoting Patriot Front, a white supremacist pressure group. Brandy Bar-Herschman told the Sun Times News that she and her friends began noticing more and more of them and got into contact with the City to get them removed from public property.
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back
The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized last week DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.6 million rate increase effective Friday — but that’s significantly less than the company’s original request. In January, DTE Electric filed an application seeking a $388 million rate increase, but opponents in Southeast Michigan fought back against a hefty price increase […] The post MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0