ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Clues can help place dates on old pictures, postcards

By Dan Cherry
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdotS_0jJcxj5l00

One of the questions I get most often from people with historical items involves photographs: “What year was this picture taken?”

Sometimes it’s tough taking on the responsibility of placing dates on old photos and postcards. Oftentimes there is little information on which to go in the photo — no buildings with a traceable history, no electricity lines, no cars. Postcards with postmarks are helpful, because they lock in the date as being no later than the day it was stamped.

If an automobile with a license plate is visible, an exact year can actually be determined. Michigan license plates were issued each year from 1910 through 1971, each with a different color scheme or design pattern. By comparing the photo against an archive of state plates, an identifying year can be had fairly quickly.

For this particular way of identifying a photo's year of creation, having archival photos of Ohio plates might also prove useful.

If there are no visible license plates in the photo and the image is a postally unused postcard, the reverse side might help narrow down the date within a few years. There are several popular styles of postcards issued during the height of the photo card era.

"AZO" postcards were the type of real photo postcards manufactured across Lenawee County. The box style where the stamp goes have geometric symbols in each corner to show when that particular card stock was printed. From 1904 to 1918, those corners each had a triangle, pointing up. From 1918 to 1930, the AZO box had two triangles pointing up and two pointing down. Between 1927 and 1940, AZO postcards had squares in each corner. Kodak's "EKC" postcards were published between 1939 and 1950.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMbkN_0jJcxj5l00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X31Ou_0jJcxj5l00

Though the back of the postcard can be immensely helpful in determining a general time period in which the photo was made, it is not 100% failsafe. I have come across postcards that must have been printed on old paper stock, as the building on the card didn’t exist until two to three years after a certain type of stock was discontinued.

I keep a modest database of select buildings and points around Lenawee County that help me further determine a date range. Recently, someone asked when a particular image of the Irish Hills Towers was captured. The Irish Hills Cafe, built in 1928, was visible in the photo. However, the electric light post that was mounted atop the Gray tower in 1929 was absent. With leaves visible on the trees, I was able to determine that postcard was produced in the summer or fall of 1928.

Sometimes it takes a combination of the type of postcard used and the known clues in the image to arrive at a general timeframe. This also happens often, and the best I can offer is "this photo was taken sometime between 1906 and 1912."

When it comes down to it, though, markings and clues on a photograph or postcard will help rather than hinder the quest of answering the question, “When was this picture taken?”

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Clues can help place dates on old pictures, postcards

Comments / 0

Related
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post

DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
DEFIANCE, OH
fcnews.org

Parade helps kick off holiday fun

Holiday festivities in Wauseon kick off on Saturday with the Christmas Marketplace from 4-6:30 p.m. downtown on Fulton Street. So far there are approximately 10 vendors that will be offering Christmas crafts and décor and homemade holiday baked goods for sale. Wauseon’s annual Christmas Parade will kick off Saturday...
WAUSEON, OH
wlen.com

High Speed Chase in Monroe County

Monroe County, MI – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the apprehension of a suspect involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday. A traffic stop was initiated around 8:45 pm when the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. A high speed chase ensued involving I-75, I-275 and Telegraph Road. The vehicle was stopped in the 8700 block of Ashlyn Drive in Frenchtown Township. A 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
presspublications.com

Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized

Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
TOLEDO, OH
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy