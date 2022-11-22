Clues can help place dates on old pictures, postcards

One of the questions I get most often from people with historical items involves photographs: “What year was this picture taken?”

Sometimes it’s tough taking on the responsibility of placing dates on old photos and postcards. Oftentimes there is little information on which to go in the photo — no buildings with a traceable history, no electricity lines, no cars. Postcards with postmarks are helpful, because they lock in the date as being no later than the day it was stamped.

If an automobile with a license plate is visible, an exact year can actually be determined. Michigan license plates were issued each year from 1910 through 1971, each with a different color scheme or design pattern. By comparing the photo against an archive of state plates, an identifying year can be had fairly quickly.

For this particular way of identifying a photo's year of creation, having archival photos of Ohio plates might also prove useful.

If there are no visible license plates in the photo and the image is a postally unused postcard, the reverse side might help narrow down the date within a few years. There are several popular styles of postcards issued during the height of the photo card era.

"AZO" postcards were the type of real photo postcards manufactured across Lenawee County. The box style where the stamp goes have geometric symbols in each corner to show when that particular card stock was printed. From 1904 to 1918, those corners each had a triangle, pointing up. From 1918 to 1930, the AZO box had two triangles pointing up and two pointing down. Between 1927 and 1940, AZO postcards had squares in each corner. Kodak's "EKC" postcards were published between 1939 and 1950.

Though the back of the postcard can be immensely helpful in determining a general time period in which the photo was made, it is not 100% failsafe. I have come across postcards that must have been printed on old paper stock, as the building on the card didn’t exist until two to three years after a certain type of stock was discontinued.

I keep a modest database of select buildings and points around Lenawee County that help me further determine a date range. Recently, someone asked when a particular image of the Irish Hills Towers was captured. The Irish Hills Cafe, built in 1928, was visible in the photo. However, the electric light post that was mounted atop the Gray tower in 1929 was absent. With leaves visible on the trees, I was able to determine that postcard was produced in the summer or fall of 1928.

Sometimes it takes a combination of the type of postcard used and the known clues in the image to arrive at a general timeframe. This also happens often, and the best I can offer is "this photo was taken sometime between 1906 and 1912."

When it comes down to it, though, markings and clues on a photograph or postcard will help rather than hinder the quest of answering the question, “When was this picture taken?”

Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Clues can help place dates on old pictures, postcards