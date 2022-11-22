ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Public Schools introduces new bus initiative to address behavior

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

ADRIAN — While positive behavior is stressed within the classrooms at Adrian Public Schools through its districtwide behavior and discipline program, PBIS — also known as positive behavior interventions and supports — the district is also in the middle of studying a behavior program on its fleet of buses.

An update of this new behavior program was provided by Adrian Superintendent Nate Parker during the Adrian Board of Education’s Nov. 14 meeting.

“The goal of this initiative is really simple,” Parker explained to the school board. “We are trying to improve busing for our students so that it can be one of the best experiences it can be during the school day.”

Collecting data and working on the first parts of the PBIS bus initiative have been Parker; Derrick Richards, assistant superintendent and director of curriculum and instruction and state and federal programming; Deb Agnew, special education director; and Ben Newsome, transportation director for First Student Transportation.

The initiative first got underway Oct. 21, Parker said, and another training session with those involved with the initiative’s creation met again Nov. 2. The first implementation of the program began Nov. 7. It will continue to be studied over the next several weeks.

In addition to making sure Adrian’s classroom behavior expectations are followed on the bus, the initiative also seeks to build relationships and trust between students and their bus drivers.

“To get these same (classroom) expectations into the buses is going to make a big impact for our students,” Parker said. “For a lot of kids, their school day really starts on the school bus, and that’s where it ends, too.

“This is going to move our student development forward by leaps and bounds.”

Adrian Public Schools expects its students to demonstrate “PRIDE” on a daily basis through its PBIS program. PRIDE is an acronym that stands for Productivity, Respect, Integrity, Determination and Excellence. Each of these qualities are taught by district educators, reinforced throughout the school year and are recognized by all students and staff, according to www.adrianmaples.org .

“Teachers and students will then dig deeper and teach and model what it means to show respect or to be productive in various settings,” the school website says.

The focus of the PBIS program is on teaching and learning, and to best prepare students so their actions create a positive learning environment.

“As a district, we will be recognizing one student from each building that exemplifies the Maple PRIDE qualities with an Outstanding Citizenship Award,” the website said.

Outstanding Citizenship Awards are presented monthly to students who are also invited to a board of education meeting and are publicly recognized for their achievement.

Students who were presented with Outstanding Citizenship Awards at last week’s board meeting were:

  • Brooklyn Hernandez, second grade at Alexander Elementary School.
  • Xander Lee, third grade at Lincoln Elementary School.
  • Andy Hernandez, fifth grade at Michener Elementary School.
  • Henley Benner, kindergarten at Prairie Elementary School.
  • Ian Kesterke, seventh grade at Springbrook Middle School.
  • Rebekkah Robinson, senior at Adrian High School.

In other business

The Adrian Public Schools Board of Education, at its Nov. 14 meeting, also:

  • Approved and reaffirmed Adrian Public School’s plan for Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and the use of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) third round of funding. The federal requirement of receiving this funding, which assists school districts in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, is that mode of instructions and plans are reaffirmed every six months with a period for public comment. Adrian Public Schools is currently in a face-to-face mode of instruction with virtual learning options available following Michigan Department of Education rules and procedures. The entire plan can be viewed at www.adrianmaples.org .
  • Approved a criminal justice/information security board policy at the recommendation of Parker and through the Michigan State Police. Adopting the recommended guidelines, Parker said, ensures the district is compliant with federal regulations in how it addresses criminal background checks for prospective employees. The guideline also details the school’s responsibility related to its Local Agency Security Officer, personnel security, media protection and incident handling procedure. The policy was drafted by the district's policy firm, Thrun Law Firm.
  • Adopted the annual resolution for the collection of the summer property taxes, which is required to be completed before Jan. 1. The adoption of the resolution invokes for 2023, a summer tax levy of one-half of school property taxes, including debt service.
  • Approved Rehmann Robson to perform the district’s audit services for the June 30, 2023, audit at a rate of $25,100. The price includes a five-year renewal, according to assistant superintendent Kathy Westfall. Rehmann Robson recently completed and presented the school district's audit report and findings for June 30, 2022.
  • Announced the board of education meeting for Monday, Nov. 28, will begin at 6 p.m. at Alexander Elementary School.

