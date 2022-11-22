ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Free Thanksgiving dinners offered to community

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

People looking for a place to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner in or near Lenawee County have some options, one in Adrian, another in Morenci and the third in Lyons, Ohio.

The Adrian dinner is the traditional meal served by the Adrian Kiwanis Club, Alpha Koney Island and the Adrian Public Schools. The free dinner will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the Drager Early Learning Center at 340 E. Church St. in Adrian, a news release from Kiwanis said. Guests are asked to enter through the Frank Street entrance. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.

Kiwanis will be delivering meals to Adrian recipients of the Lenawee County Department on Aging's home-delivered meals service. Special meal delivery will also be available to the residents of Maple Village, Adrian Inn and Friendship Place. To schedule a delivery to one of these locations, residents are asked to contact their respective building managers.

In the southwestern part of the county, community Thanksgiving dinners will take place from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday at the Morenci Sportsman's Club, 8972 W. Mulberry Road, and the Lyons Friendship Hall, 134 E. Morenci St. in Lyons. There will be dine-in and take-out meals available at both locations, a Facebook post from dinner organizer Tracey Bovee said. The dinners are free, but freewill donations are requested. Delivery is available to local, homebound residents. Direct questions to Bovee at 517-306-7028.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Free Thanksgiving dinners offered to community

