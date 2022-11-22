Read full article on original website
Route 12 in Alderson reopened after truck gets stuck
UPDATE: Thursday, November 24, 2022 @ Noon: ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Route 12 in Alderson is back open after a tractor trailer got stuck, according to Greenbrier County Security and Emergency Management. Stick with 59News for more digital content! ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, along with Greenbrier Dispatch, confirm […]
Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, closed due to car crash
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closed after a two-vehicle accident with injuries around 1:10 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash occurred just outside of Hope Drug Rehabilitation, located at 5257 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Paramedics are on the scene, and […]
WTRF
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
wchsnetwork.com
Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing. Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife. Uline was treated...
Metro News
Deer hunter injured when rifle goes off during side-by-side ride
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a deer hunter was injured Friday when his loaded rifle went off during a bumpy side-by-side ride. Authorities said it happened in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. The 39-year-old hunter was riding with another man when the rifle went off striking him in the arm and then the stomach. He was taken to the hospital.
WSAZ
Person injured after vehicle crashes into tree
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a Metro 911 Supervisor, the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston. The condition of the person hasn’t been released.
Man in stable condition after in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hunting accident
UPDATE: (6:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says a man shot in the stomach in a hunting accident this morning is in stable condition. The incident happened this morning in the woods near Charles Lane in Alum Creek. Authorities said the man and his son were traveling back […]
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
wchsnetwork.com
WDTV
Car hits pole and home in Cross Lanes area of West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says it responded to a crash on Big Tyler Road in the Cross Lanes area Tuesday night. A car hit a telephone pole and a house on Big Tyler Road, TMVFD says. The occupant or occupants of the vehicle had minor injuries, according to […]
WSAZ
Accident closes northbound lane of I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A northbound lane of I-77 has been blocked by emergency officials Tuesday following an accident. According to dispatchers, the crash happened on I-77 at the 114.5 mile marker or the Sissonville/Pocatalico exit. The northbound left lane is closed. Further information has not been released. Keep...
wchsnetwork.com
Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
Metro News
Fire damages Richwood lumber business
RICHWOOD, W.Va. — A Wednesday morning fire damaged Cherry River Lumber Company in Richwood. The blaze, called in at 1:43 a.m., was in the mill works area of the plant. The Richwood Fire Department reported smoke and heavy fire when it arrived on the scene. According to a Facebook...
WSAZ
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
wchstv.com
Two arrested after armed robbery at Charleston housing complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation at a Charleston housing complex. Mikhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston and Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston were arrested early Saturday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and burglary. According to a criminal complaint filed in...
