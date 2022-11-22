ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a deer hunter was injured Friday when his loaded rifle went off during a bumpy side-by-side ride. Authorities said it happened in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. The 39-year-old hunter was riding with another man when the rifle went off striking him in the arm and then the stomach. He was taken to the hospital.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO