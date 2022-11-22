‘It can actually change the game:’ UW-Madison researchers develop carbon nanotube foam to improve concussion prevention in helmets

Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Badgers come up short against Minnesota in regular season finale
MADISON, Wis. — Paul Bunyan’s Axe will stay on the west side of the Mississippi River for another year. Wisconsin came up just short at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, losing to Minnesota 23-16. The Badgers came into the game short-handed on both sides of the ball. Linebacker...
x1071.com
Madison soccer fans turn out to watch US-England World Cup match
MADISON, Wis. — Soccer fans in Madison were amped up to watch Friday afternoon’s World Cup match between the United States and England. Dozens of people packed Forward Madison’s club at Breese Stevens Field to support Team USA. Forward Madison FC assistant coach Jim Launder spoke with...
x1071.com
Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow held in Sauk County
BARABOO, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation held its traditional Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow in Sauk County Friday afternoon. The event brought the community together for food and fun, as well as two special dance contests: a male woodland-style dance and a female applique-style dance. “Culturally, art is family. (We’re) being...
x1071.com
Report: Badgers flip the script, hire Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to be new head coach
MADISON, Wis. — In a season full of surprises, the Badgers gave fans another one Sunday. Luke Fickell, who guided Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff last season, will be hired as Wisconsin’s new head coach, according to multiple media outlets including ESPN and the Wisconsin State Journal.
x1071.com
Wisconsin bests USC to take third place at Battle 4 Atlantis
NASSAU, Bahamas — Wisconsin got back to winning ways Friday, beating So. California 64-59 to earn third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis. After coming up just short against Kansas on Thursday, the Badgers rode a solid three-point shooting performance to the season’s fifth win. Wisconsin went 10 for 24 from beyond the arc and drained 25 of their 56 field goal attempts.
x1071.com
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
x1071.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — The sights of the holidays returned to the Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison Friday evening as special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to light up the hotel’s Christmas trees. The lights went on for the holiday season shortly after 6 p.m. during...
x1071.com
Black Friday deals bring holiday shoppers to Hilldale
MADISON, Wis. — Holiday shopping was in full swing for Black Friday at Hilldale. The shopping center’s general manager Nancy Horn said foot traffic seems to be busier this year compared to other years. “It feels a little busier than previous years,” said Horn. “A lot of the...
x1071.com
Holiday Open House brings seasonal cheer to downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison is celebrating the season with its annual Holiday Open House. Organizers say the event is a great time to support local businesses while having fun with the family. It features live music and a free trolley ride around the Capitol Square. Visitors can also...
x1071.com
Madison Alder Syed Abbas resigns, will leave office on Nov. 30
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Alder Syed Abbas called time on his tenure in office on Thursday. Abbas, who represents Madison’s 12th District, announced his resignation in a blog post. His last day in office will be Nov. 30. “Resigning is not an easy decision, as I have loved...
x1071.com
One person dead, one seriously injured in crash outside Ixonia
IXONIA, Wis. — One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a crash Saturday outside Ixonia. Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Road SC just after 11 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said both vehicles were traveling westbound on...
