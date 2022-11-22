‘It can actually change the game:’ UW-Madison researchers develop carbon nanotube foam to improve concussion prevention in helmets

NASSAU, Bahamas — Wisconsin got back to winning ways Friday, beating So. California 64-59 to earn third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis. After coming up just short against Kansas on Thursday, the Badgers rode a solid three-point shooting performance to the season’s fifth win. Wisconsin went 10 for 24 from beyond the arc and drained 25 of their 56 field goal attempts.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO