Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Randy Orton's Back Injury
"The Viper" does not appear WWE-bound for some time. Fightful Select is reporting that Randy Orton underwent surgery to fuse his lower back; a procedure that would keep the multi-time world champion out of action for a significant period. Sources close to Fightful said that the company would be lucky to have Orton back after the injury, considering the severity of the injury and the length of Orton's career. There is no word on when the surgery took place, nor is there any timetable for Orton's return. The company currently has no long-term plans in place for Orton, and there is no word on what effect the time off will have on Orton's contract.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
wrestlinginc.com
Two Legends Helped Shape Mandy Rose's WWE Character
Long before she became one of WWE's most "toxic" villains as "NXT" Women's Champion, and even before her main roster ascent with Absolution, Mandy Rose arrived at WWE with good intentions and a "nice" demeanor. "The Golden Goddess" first participated in the company's most recent edition of "Tough Enough," alongside a cast full of WWE hopefuls in mid-2015. Mandy Rose — real name Amanda Saccomanno — initially emerged as a charming and kind character, but later took a different approach.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Future WrestleMania Plans She Wants Realized
Bianca Belair has had two matches on the main card at WrestleMania thus far, winning a championship in both matches. On night one of WrestleMania 37, Belair competed in the main event against Sasha Banks — a match Belair won which meant she became the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. On night one of WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
This GLOW Actress Helped Chavo Guerrero Land 'The Iron Claw' Job
Wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. has found a very valuable second career outside of the ring and in Hollywood, both as a consultant/trainer for shows featuring pro wrestling and in acting roles. And perhaps Guerrero's biggest gig to date is coming up, as he's slated to be involved in the upcoming Von Erich biopic "The Iron Claw", both as an onscreen performer in an undisclosed role, and as the film's wrestling coordinator.
wrestlinginc.com
ROH World Championship Match Set For Final Battle With Huge Stipulation
Over the past few months, Chris Jericho has reigned as the Ring of Honor World Champion. Jericho won the championship from Claudio Castagnoli at AEW's Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," back in September and he has been on a roll ever since. Defending the ROH World Championship against names like Bandido, Colt Cabana, Bryan Danielson, and even fellow Jericho Appreciation Society member, Sammy Guevara, Jericho has proved himself a fighting champion. Now, we know the next defense for the "Ring of Jericho" World Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The AEW Commentator
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tony Schiavone made a name for himself as a wrestling announcer in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his most famous work was as lead commentator for WCW's weekly television program, "Nitro." Many have called Tony Schiavone the "voice of WCW" because his commentating and distinct sounding voice was synonymous with WCW in the late 1990s. After WCW folded, he found himself at a crossroads — stay in the wrestling business or take a break? Tony decided to take a hiatus from the business and try a few different career paths that still mirrored the skills he had learned in the past.
wrestlinginc.com
Red Velvet Is Back But Another Member Of The Baddies Got Bounced
TBS Champion Jade Cargill started out without a group around her. But, over time, the formation of the Baddies came into being with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet serving as Cargill's wingwomen. When Velvet was sidelined with an injury, Leila Grey filled in as an interim Baddie, eventually just being absorbed into the group as an official member. Velvet wound up coming back on this week's "AEW Dynamite" during a backstage segment where Cargill announced that next week they'd have a Baddie celebration for Velvet's return.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He & Jeff Left TNA In 2017
Jeff and Matt Hardy departed Total Nonstop Action Wrestling — now Impact Wrestling — in February 2017. During Matt's second run with the promotion between 2014 and 2017, his "Broken" gimmick was born, which led to a huge buzz being created for both The Hardys and TNA itself. Although things were seemingly going well for the duo in the company, things apparently changed when Jeff Jarrett, who co-founded the promotion with his father Jerry Jarrett and Bob Ryder in 2002, once again gained more responsibilities behind the curtain.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Explains Why Survivor Series WarGames Will Be A 'Pivotal Night' For WWE
WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be a "pivotal night" for the company, according to commentator Corey Graves. The 36th annual event will culminate tomorrow night from Boston, Massachusetts, with a card full of new and returning faces looking to catapult their stock. However, the current lineup is missing some key talent due to injury, extended absences, and other circumstances.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Hopes This Former NXT Star Returns To WWE
Mia Yim recently re-joined World Wrestling Entertainment amidst the company's growing list of returning talent. In the process of expanding their roster, WWE especially focused on "restock[ing] the women's division with several TV-ready, experienced" talent, per a previous Fightful Select report. Accordingly, WWE has already brought back a few female Superstars to fit the criteria, including Yim, Emma, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai. The report also lent some insight into a few prospects that the company had on their radar to possibly return, namely, Chelsea Green and Tegan Nox.
Comments / 0