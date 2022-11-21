ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Live Entertainment and More

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Two-Day New Year’s Extravaganza

SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES TWO-DAY NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA. Includes Open Bar, Entertainment, Fireworks, New Year’s Day Recovery Station. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to ring in 2023 with a two-day New Year’s extravaganza, including an open bar, live entertainment, fireworks, a New Year’s Day recovery station and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property

There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino

A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Foundation Room Opens Up New Year’s Eve Reservations for the Best View on the Strip

TAKE NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS TO NEW HEIGHTS AT. or going all-night long with the Diamond package, there’s no better place to celebrate on the Strip. LAS VEGAS – Nov. 22, 2022– Step into the New Year’s Eve vibes high atop Mandalay Bay with an evening full of great food, cocktails and fun by celebrating at House of Blues Foundation Room. Whether looking for a delicious early dinner or a more memorable celebratory night, Foundation Room offers a variety of options to celebrate. A full list of packages is available at www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas and reservations are open now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pizza Marketplace

Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas

Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Newly Completed Two Story Home in Henderson with Nearly 8,500 SF of Magnificent Living Asks for $6.5 Million

1 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a new modern architecture in Ascaya blends with the natural desert surroundings to create a surreal integration between indoor and outdoor space, the open plan interior presents almost no distinct boundaries to limit enjoyment of either indoor or outdoor space and there is nothing to interfere with sightlines. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

Spice Up the Holidays with Festive Cocktails from Tuscany Suites & Casino

Spice Up the Holidays with Festive Cocktails from Tuscany Suites & Casino. Guests can enjoy the winter themed cocktails during the month of December. Tuscany Suites & Casino is serving up festive cocktails to warm up the winter season beginning Thursday, December 1. The holiday-themed adult beverages will be served...
LAS VEGAS, NV

