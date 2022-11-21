Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Live Entertainment and More

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Two-Day New Year’s Extravaganza
SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES TWO-DAY NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA. Includes Open Bar, Entertainment, Fireworks, New Year’s Day Recovery Station. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to ring in 2023 with a two-day New Year’s extravaganza, including an open bar, live entertainment, fireworks, a New Year’s Day recovery station and more.
963kklz.com
7 Christmas Bars In Las Vegas To Help You Keep Calm And Jingle On
There’s nothing like celebrating the holidays with some good Christmas bars. We know the holidays can be stressful — traveling, family reunions, burnt turkey — but it’s a magical time of year when done right. And trust us, Las Vegas knows how to do it right.
jammin1057.com
Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property
There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino
A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
vegas24seven.com
Foundation Room Opens Up New Year’s Eve Reservations for the Best View on the Strip
TAKE NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS TO NEW HEIGHTS AT. or going all-night long with the Diamond package, there’s no better place to celebrate on the Strip. LAS VEGAS – Nov. 22, 2022– Step into the New Year’s Eve vibes high atop Mandalay Bay with an evening full of great food, cocktails and fun by celebrating at House of Blues Foundation Room. Whether looking for a delicious early dinner or a more memorable celebratory night, Foundation Room offers a variety of options to celebrate. A full list of packages is available at www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas and reservations are open now.
Pizza Marketplace
Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas
Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
vegas24seven.com
The Mob Museum, The Underground Speakeasy And Distillery Announce December Happenings
L to R: Exterior of The Mob Museum; Guests celebrate Repeal Day in The Underground speakeasy. (Photos courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE MOB MUSEUM, THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AND DISTILLERY ANNOUNCE DECEMBER HAPPENINGS. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces its December public program,...
vegas24seven.com
the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino Saddle Up for National Finals Rodeo with 30 Giveaways, Dec. 1-10
THE D LAS VEGAS AND GOLDEN GATE HOTEL & CASINO SADDLE UP FOR NATIONAL FINALS RODEO WITH 30 GIVEAWAYS, DEC. 1-10 Fans can earn drawing entries through casino play to win NFR tickets, an official NFR jacket, gift cards and more. Saddle up your horses in downtown Las Vegas. National...
vegas24seven.com
Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island Serves Up Turkey Legs for Thanksgiving
Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island Serves Up Turkey Legs for Thanksgiving. Back by popular demand, come gobble up turkey legs at Treasure Island’s Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar for Thanksgiving!. Treasure Island Las Vegas’ Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar will offer turkey legs for Thanksgiving on...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD Foundation, Three Square to hold Tuesday Thanksgiving distribution
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The LVMPD Foundation and Three Square Food Bank will host a Thanksgiving distribution Tuesday morning. The distribution will take place at LVMPD Headquarters at 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard at 9 a.m. The foundation will distribute 2,500 meals containing a turkey, potatoes, egg noodles, cream corn, cranberry sauce, apple pie filling, turkey gravy, chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, all-purpose baking mix, stuffing and mixed vegetables.
Las Vegas Weekly
Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery stakes its claim for best ice cream in Las Vegas
Sorry, Not Sorry is a weird name for an ice cream parlor. It’s the preemptive defense for a NGL statement (and, relatedly, the name of a fierce Demi Lovato track). Little about it says, This is the best ice cream in Las Vegas, which, IMHO, it absolutely is. So,...
vegas24seven.com
Donate a New Unwrapped Toy and Score a Free Shake from Shake Shack Now Through Dec. 12
Donations will be accepted now through Dec. 12 at Shake Shack locations in Downtown Summerlin, The District at Green Valley Ranch, and the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. Shake Shack locations at Downtown Summerlin, The District at Green Valley Ranch, and Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and Wonder of Christmas.
Fox5 KVVU
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Newly Completed Two Story Home in Henderson with Nearly 8,500 SF of Magnificent Living Asks for $6.5 Million
1 Sanctuary Peak Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1 Sanctuary Peak Court, Henderson, Nevada is a new modern architecture in Ascaya blends with the natural desert surroundings to create a surreal integration between indoor and outdoor space, the open plan interior presents almost no distinct boundaries to limit enjoyment of either indoor or outdoor space and there is nothing to interfere with sightlines. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1 Sanctuary Peak Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
vegas24seven.com
Spice Up the Holidays with Festive Cocktails from Tuscany Suites & Casino
Spice Up the Holidays with Festive Cocktails from Tuscany Suites & Casino. Guests can enjoy the winter themed cocktails during the month of December. Tuscany Suites & Casino is serving up festive cocktails to warm up the winter season beginning Thursday, December 1. The holiday-themed adult beverages will be served...
Fox5 KVVU
AREA15 hosting immersive viewing experience of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AREA15 is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season with the return of its immersive, projection-mapped screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. According to a news release, as part of the experience, guests can enjoy the classic Tim Burton movie in a 360-degree...
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
vegas24seven.com
Treasure Island Las Vegas Hosts Career Fair for multiple positions including Hair Stylists, Nail Technicians and Massage Therapists
NOW HIRING: Treasure Island Las Vegas Hosts Career Fair. Hotel and casino seeks talent for open positions, including. housekeeping, food & beverage, security officers and others. Treasure Island Las Vegas is now hiring for several job openings and will hold a career fair on Tuesday, November 29 from 10 a.m....
