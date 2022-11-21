BELLAGIO AND ARIA TO HOST EXCLUSIVE DINNER EXPERIENCES WITH AWARD-WINNING CHEFS JEAN-GEORGES VONGERICHTEN AND MICHAEL MINA DECEMBER 1-3

Read full article on original website
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Two-Day New Year’s Extravaganza
SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES TWO-DAY NEW YEAR’S EXTRAVAGANZA. Includes Open Bar, Entertainment, Fireworks, New Year’s Day Recovery Station. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to ring in 2023 with a two-day New Year’s extravaganza, including an open bar, live entertainment, fireworks, a New Year’s Day recovery station and more.
vegas24seven.com
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Live Entertainment and More
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Live Entertainment and More. The renowned destination will pull out all the stops, making for an unmatched Lunar New Year celebration starting Friday, Jan. 6. This Lunar New Year,...
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas to Host J Alvarez, Saturday, Dec. 3
(Photo Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS TO HOST J ALVAREZ PRESENTED BY MALA VIDA, SATURDAY, DEC. 3. SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to J Alvarez presented by Mala Vida on Saturday, Dec. 3. The award-winning, best-selling Puerto Rican singer known for his hit singles “Junto Al Amanecer,” “La Pregunta” and “Esa Boquita” will bring his signature reggaeton action to the SAHARA Theatre. Nominated for a Latin Grammy for his hit album “Big Yauran” and the recipient of several Premio Nuestro Awards, Alvarez represents one of the genre’s most notable stars with a dedicated following of more than 62 million fans on Twitter.
vegas24seven.com
Spice Up the Holidays with Festive Cocktails from Tuscany Suites & Casino
Spice Up the Holidays with Festive Cocktails from Tuscany Suites & Casino. Guests can enjoy the winter themed cocktails during the month of December. Tuscany Suites & Casino is serving up festive cocktails to warm up the winter season beginning Thursday, December 1. The holiday-themed adult beverages will be served...
vegas24seven.com
Foundation Room Opens Up New Year’s Eve Reservations for the Best View on the Strip
TAKE NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS TO NEW HEIGHTS AT. or going all-night long with the Diamond package, there’s no better place to celebrate on the Strip. LAS VEGAS – Nov. 22, 2022– Step into the New Year’s Eve vibes high atop Mandalay Bay with an evening full of great food, cocktails and fun by celebrating at House of Blues Foundation Room. Whether looking for a delicious early dinner or a more memorable celebratory night, Foundation Room offers a variety of options to celebrate. A full list of packages is available at www.houseofblues.com/lasvegas and reservations are open now.
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
vegas24seven.com
Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island Serves Up Turkey Legs for Thanksgiving
Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island Serves Up Turkey Legs for Thanksgiving. Back by popular demand, come gobble up turkey legs at Treasure Island’s Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar for Thanksgiving!. Treasure Island Las Vegas’ Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar will offer turkey legs for Thanksgiving on...
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils holiday display on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its latest display. According to a news release, the display, dubbed “Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection,” is said to capture the “sights, smells, sounds and now tastes of the holiday season.”
jammin1057.com
Hard Rock International Is Taking Over A MGM Property
There’s going to be some big changes happening on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Hard Rock International has finalized an agreement to acquire the operations of The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. As part of the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino
A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
Las Vegas Weekly
Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery stakes its claim for best ice cream in Las Vegas
Sorry, Not Sorry is a weird name for an ice cream parlor. It’s the preemptive defense for a NGL statement (and, relatedly, the name of a fierce Demi Lovato track). Little about it says, This is the best ice cream in Las Vegas, which, IMHO, it absolutely is. So,...
Fox5 KVVU
You can get a giant turkey leg on Thanksgiving on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegans who make it a point to indulge in a giant turkey leg while at Disneyland can grab one closer to home on Thanksgiving. According to a news release, the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar at Treasure Island will offer 26 ounce turkey legs on Nov. 24.
Pizza Marketplace
Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas
Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
vegas24seven.com
the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino Saddle Up for National Finals Rodeo with 30 Giveaways, Dec. 1-10
THE D LAS VEGAS AND GOLDEN GATE HOTEL & CASINO SADDLE UP FOR NATIONAL FINALS RODEO WITH 30 GIVEAWAYS, DEC. 1-10 Fans can earn drawing entries through casino play to win NFR tickets, an official NFR jacket, gift cards and more. Saddle up your horses in downtown Las Vegas. National...
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 Announces All-Access Immersive New Year’s Eve Celebration
L: New Year’s Eve revelry at AREA15; R: promotional graphic for New Year’s Eve at AREA15.(Graphic Courtesy of AREA15) Includes Live Performances, Admission to Art and Entertainment Experiences. LAREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces its first-ever, all-access New Year’s...
vegas24seven.com
The Mob Museum, The Underground Speakeasy And Distillery Announce December Happenings
L to R: Exterior of The Mob Museum; Guests celebrate Repeal Day in The Underground speakeasy. (Photos courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE MOB MUSEUM, THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AND DISTILLERY ANNOUNCE DECEMBER HAPPENINGS. The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces its December public program,...
cwlasvegas.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
Fox5 KVVU
Shake Shack offering free shakes in exchange for toy donation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shake Shack is helping make the holidays a little brighter for Las Vegas families in need by offering a free shake in exchange of a toy donation. According to a news release, those interested can donate a new and unwrapped toy at three Las Vegas Shake Shack locations and receive a voucher for a free standard shake.
vegas24seven.com
Treasure Island Las Vegas Hosts Career Fair for multiple positions including Hair Stylists, Nail Technicians and Massage Therapists
NOW HIRING: Treasure Island Las Vegas Hosts Career Fair. Hotel and casino seeks talent for open positions, including. housekeeping, food & beverage, security officers and others. Treasure Island Las Vegas is now hiring for several job openings and will hold a career fair on Tuesday, November 29 from 10 a.m....
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
