Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm says Arkansas is bound for Liberty Bowl
With the regular season concluded, most teams in FBS are waiting to find out their bowl destinations. The results of conference championhip games could alter some things, though. Arkansas has little to worry about as far as that goes. The Razorbacks are far enough down in the SEC pecking order, their destination likely doesn’t change whether Georgia beats LSU on Saturday in the conference title game or vice versa. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has penciled in a familiar destination for the Razorbacks. He thinks Arkansas will play in the Liberty Bowl against Baylor. Arkansas beat Kansas State in the 2016 Liberty Bowl and beat East Carolina in 2010’s version. The game isn’t a bad destination for Hogs faithful as it’s right down Interstate 40 in Memphis. Baylor, like Arkansas, finished the year 6-6. The Bears lost their final three games of the season to Kansas State, Texas Christian and Texas. All three of those teams are in the Top 25. Bowl teams and participants could leak throughout the week, but most will be properly announced December 4 following all the conference championship games. List SEC Power Rankings - Final: UGA rules, Arkansas crashes and burns
Lalas: US overlooked importance to Iran of ’98 Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Looking back to the United States’ infamous 1998 World Cup loss to Iran, Alexi Lalas thought the Americans failed to appreciate the emotional significance of their opponents. “Understanding the importance of this game, not just from a soccer perspective but from a cultural perspective,...
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia
ichigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games.
7 Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024.
Comments / 0