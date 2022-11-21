Read full article on original website
Chien-Pao Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Chien-Pao’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
5 Letter Words with DIR in Them – Wordle Clue
Wordle can be lots of fun, but they aren’t always easy to solve! Are you struggling to figure out 5-letter words that with DIR in them? If so, we have a full list of word possibilities to help you find the solution you’re looking for. If you’re trying to figure out today’s Wordle answer, we should be able to help you get back on track!
Amazon’s Black Friday Discounts Are Live — Get $200 AirPods Pro 2, 58% Off DeWalt Tools
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holiday season is officially here and this year Amazon’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are better than ever. That said, there’s no better time to start shopping for the best sales on items from your holiday gift and wish lists. From the best gifts for men and best gifts for her to the best stocking stuffers and tech gadgets, Amazon is a great one-stop shop for everyone on your Christmas shopping list. To help you get started, we’ve created a...
Snag These Oh-So-Cute Wool Sock 5-Packs For Only $10!
When the weather outside is frightful, thick, cozy socks can feel so delightful. Whether you like yours rainbow-striped, adorned with animals, or classic and plain, you can't beat a great pair of socks to help you stay cozy in the colder months. And there's nothing better to envelop your feet in soothing warmth than a pair of fuzzy wool socks. They're considered classic winter wear for a reason!
Holiday toys 2022: these are the most popular gifts for kids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's one of the hardest parts about holiday shopping, figuring out what to get everyone - especially for the little ones. CBS3 got a preview of some of the most popular toys popping up on kids' wish lists this year.Toys range from VTech gaming chairs for about $50 to Bluey's Ultimate Light and Sound Playhouse for about $90.Watch the entire interview in the video above.
LA Times Crossword November 25 2022 Answers (11/25/22)
Each day, the LA Times releases a free daily crossword and doesn’t require a subscription to the publication in order to play. It is also optimized to be mobile-friendly for crossword solving on the go. This post shares all of the answers to the LA Times Crossword published November 25 2022.
5-Letter Words Starting with IT and Ending in HY – Wordle Clue
Wordle releases a single puzzle per day, where you have to figure out what the day’s five-letter word is by making six educated guesses. Each guess will tell you whether any of the letters in your guess are part of the puzzle, and if you have them in the correct spot or not. Sometimes, the word can stump people or we can just find it difficult to get going on possibilities. If your Wordle answer needs a list of 5-letter words starting with IT and ending in HY, this list should help!
Genshin Impact 3.3 character, rerun, and weapon banners announced
Recently, Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program went live to showcase all that the update has to offer, including the upcoming character, rerun, and weapon banners. As such, be sure to stock up on Primogems in preparation for any new or returning characters that you decide to add to your team!
A job listing by Riot Games hints possible Valorant console launch
Riot Games might have hinted at an upcoming Valorant console launch in a new job posting. Since its launch in 2020, the first-person tactical hero shooter Valorant has been widely acclaimed and has been steadily amassing a player base. The game has been nominated in multiple categories at The Game Awards, including Best Esports Game, Best Multiplayer, and Best Community Support. Additionally, Valorant has become active in esports with its Valorant Champions Tour competition series. staging the inaugural Valorant Champions in Berlin in 2021.
Divine Knockout is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on December 6th
Divine Knockout is a multiplayer third-person platform fighter game developed by Red Beard Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios. The gameplay is reminiscent of 2D platform fighters but played out from a unique third-person perspective. Players become a small-but-mighty god of myth as they brawl in all three dimensions and knock their opponents off the arena. Divine Knockout is scheduled for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC release on December 6th.
T3 Arena teases Winterland update preview
T3 Arena, one of the latest multiplayer hero shooters in the mobile scene, has just scheduled a trailer for their upcoming “Winterland” update. This newly scheduled preview will premiere tomorrow at 6 AM pacific time. The Winterland update will roll out on December 8th, 2022. You’ll be able...
7 Little Words November 24 2022 Answers (11/24/22)
7 Little Words is a take on crosswords by providing clues, but instead of having to think of the answer totally on your own, it utilizes groups of letters that have to be combined to create the solutions. You can only use each block of letters once per puzzle. Each day, 7 Little Words releases a daily puzzle along with four bonus puzzles (in-app only). This post includes the seven answers for the November 24 2022 puzzle and four bonus puzzles.
Human Cannon Codes (November 2022)
Roblox Human Cannon is an experience developed by 24h Worker Studio for the platform. In this game, you will be collecting TNT so that you can increase the power of your cannon, which will launch you across the field! As you get further, you will be able earn coins that will allow you to be fired off even further than before. See if you can launch yourself farther than anyone else and reach the top of the leaderboards!
Need For Speed Unbound unveils release calendar, specs and more features
Need for Speed Unbound, the highly anticipated racing sequel, has released another “Under the Hood” elaborating on when fans can expect the game to launch, required specs, and other assorted features like cross-play. Here’s the full announcement from Need for Speed’s feed:. Under the Hood has...
