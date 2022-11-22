Read full article on original website
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
- As of November 2022, it appears Orchard Park, NY has shattered this record with at least 70' inches in 24 hours. - According to My Radar, Orchard Park, NY saw 66 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old record. The Original Story. We've endured some major snowstorms...
Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles
Informants work with law enforcement in a number of ways. Sometimes they are actually suspects who have flipped and are exchanging information for consideration in terms of charges or at sentencing. Sometimes they are paid agents, who are insiders receiving cash for information. One New York state man is in...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]
Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
New York State Is One Of The Best Places To Fall in Love?
Dating and falling in love isn't easy. But if you're looking to do that, according to a new study, New York State is a good place to be. If you've dated in the last couple of years, you know how hard it can be. Meeting people is hard. Trusting people you met on an app is weird. And a lot of people say that it's gotten even harder since the pandemic. According to Porch.com, "nearly one-third of those who have stopped dating recently cite COVID-related concerns."
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Have Snow Fun at These 10 Upstate New York Snow Tube Destinations!
Call it a sport, or call it a fun family activity, no matter what you call it...snow tubing is here to stay in New York!. Snow tubing is a wonderful way for non-skiers to enjoy a day at any of Upstate New York's great ski centers. Not all of us are ski pros, so snow tubing is a fun alternative that the whole family can enjoy together.
Sweet! Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date in Central New York
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. It was announced a few months ago that would be changing. But, when are they opening?
The Average Amount of Debt a New Yorker Has May Surprise You
Is your credit score close to or higher than the average in the New York?. Your credit score is extremely important. The benefit of keeping a high score is one of those things that no one tells you about when you're younger. Even having no debt can be detrimental. A credit score follows you everywhere like that episode of Black Mirror where people were ranked by a number system. It sounds hard to believe but your credit score is very similar.
Extremely Dangerous Cooking Mistakes to Avoid on Thanksgiving
Be careful if you plan on doing the cooking this holiday. The holiday season is a time that everyone gets together and enjoys some delicious food but cooking everything can be more dangerous than people realize. Every year we hear stories about deep fryer disasters and how terrible fires can be caused from cooking a turkey. One local fire department recently put out some helpful tips and reminders when it comes to Thanksgiving cooking.
C’mon Man! Are Drivers Required by Law to Clear Snow From Cars in New York
Is it illegal to drive without cleaning off all the snow from your vehicle in New York state?. We've all seen it. That car on the road piled high with snow. There's just a little hole in the front windshield to see out of. Sometimes there may even be a second small hole in the back window too.
The Latest Laughably Fake NYS Inspection Sticker Comes with an Excuse
New York State Troopers recently nabbed a person trying to pass off a fake inspection sticker on his car. This happens more often than you think in New York, but this is probably the first one with an excuse:. Sorry life sux. Insufficient funds & a baby. Police did not...
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog
A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Learn The Secret To The Best Mashed Potatoes Thanks To Central New York
Mashed potatoes make the world go round. You escape the chaos inside every delicious bite. Mashed potatoes won't betray you, they won't hurt you. They are only there to build you up. How do you make the best mashed potatoes?. A Brief History Of Mashed Potatoes. No, that isn't the...
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
