ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Costa Rica 1, Japan 0

Second Half_1, Costa Rica, Fuller, (Tejeda), 81st minute. Goalies_Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima. Yellow Cards_Contreras, Costa Rica, 41st; Yamane, Japan, 44th; Borges, Costa Rica, 61st; Calvo, Costa Rica, 70th; Itakura, Japan, 84th; Endo, Japan, 90th+3. Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt,...
The Guardian

Defeat by South Africa lays bare the deeper problems facing England

Sometimes the scoreboard reflects only one part of a wider story. Yes, England have underperformed this autumn en route to their worst calendar year since 2008. Yes, South Africa were comfortably better on Saturday in their 27-13 victory. But the truest gauge of English rugby’s current predicament was ultimately to be found elsewhere: the boos at the final whistle, the number of spectators leaving early and the savage home truths on social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy