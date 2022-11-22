Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
No Political Football for Iran World Cup Clash, US Coach Says
Doha, Qatar — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said politics would not come into his team's must-win World Cup clash with Iran, scheduled for Tuesday. Berhalter was a satisfied man after watching his youthful team hold mighty England to a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium in Group B. The result set up the tantalizing clash with Iran, when a victory for either side would guarantee a place in the last 16.
Voice of America
Qatar Eliminated, US and England Draw in World Cup
World Cup host Qatar was eliminated from the tournament Friday after losing to Senegal in its second match, 3-1, while an anticipated match between England and the United States ended in a 0-0 draw. Both England and the United States had chances to score but failed to convert their shots...
Voice of America
Iran Releases Dissident, Soccer Star on Bail
Prominent Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi and former national soccer team player Voria Ghafouri have been released on bail, according to Iran state media Saturday. The two are among the dozens of prominent rights activists, journalists and lawyers who have been arrested amid Iran’s crackdown on protests that were ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Voice of America
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
Voice of America
Iranian Fans Savor Victory but Wrangle Over Protests
Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home. Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the...
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup by beating Belgium 2-0 and leaving Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit
Voice of America
World Cup's Most Valuable Teams: Which Squads Are Worth Most?
England, which is gunning for its second World Cup title, has the most valuable squad in Qatar with Jude Bellingham topping a list of over 800 players, a study has found. Here is a look at how the other major sides compare at the tournament:. Transfer value. According to a...
Voice of America
Morocco Subs Strike Late to Earn Shock Win Over Belgium
DOHA — Abdelhamid Sabiri scored from an audaciously tight angle and fellow substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time as Morocco pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Belgium in World Cup Group F on Sunday. Sabiri’s free kick from near the corner flag caught out Belgium...
Voice of America
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Rioters torch a car in Brussels after World Cup defeat to Morocco
Dozens of rioters torched a car, set electric scooters on fire and threw bricks at cars in Brussels after Belgium’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Morocco in the World Cup on Sunday. Police had to seal off parts of the centre of the capital and deployed water cannon and teargas...
Voice of America
Migrant Workers Say Their Work Made World Cup Happen
Thousands of migrant workers took pictures of themselves while watching the opening game of the soccer World Cup in Doha, Qatar. They were watching from a special fan zone near the workers’ area outside the city. The area is where hundreds of thousands of Qatar’s low-income workers live. There were two large television screens set up, one inside the stadium and one set up outside for the additional crowds.
Voice of America
COVID Protests in China’s Urumqi Region
Protesters, angry about long COVID-19 lockdowns, have taken to the streets in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western Xinjiang region. The protests followed a high-rise apartment building fire in Urumqi on Thursday that killed 10 people and concerns that the lockdown measures may have prevented firefighters from entering the building quickly and may have hampered the exit of some residents.
Voice of America
Viral Social Postings Reflect Frustration With Chinese COVID Policies
A series of pointed questions about China’s zero-COVID policy attracted widespread attention on Chinese social media before being removed, reflecting growing frustration with repeated lockdowns and testing even as much of the world is returning to something resembling pre-pandemic normality. Among the sources of frustration is the sight on...
Voice of America
Sharing the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers Proves Difficult
The countries of Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Iran share parts of the Tigris and Euphrates river system. The famous rivers are among the world’s most vulnerable waterways. Water flow has fallen by 40 percent in the past 40 years as the four countries along their lengths seek to use the water for drinking, farming and industry.
Voice of America
Key US Lawmakers Vow Continuing Ukraine Support
Newly empowered U.S. Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised Sunday that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces.
Voice of America
90 Years on, Ukrainians See Repeat of Russian 'Genocide'
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ninety years ago, millions perished in Ukraine in a manmade famine under Josef Stalin that many in the country call genocide. For Ganna Pertchuk, the current Russian invasion is a case of history repeating itself. At the tall candle-shaped Holodomor (Ukrainian for death by starvation) memorial...
Voice of America
Europe Pledges More Aid for Ukrainians Enduring 'Horrific Start' to Winter
European leaders are pledging more support for Ukraine, as Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure are leaving the country’s population without heat, lights and food in a "horrific start" to the winter, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday. Ukraine officials estimated that around 50% of the country's energy facilities...
Voice of America
The Somali Diaspora and its Journey to Political Victories in the West
WASHINGTON — From refugees to elected office, 14 Somali Americans have won legislative seats across the U.S. this year. Some also have been elected to city councils, school boards and the boards of parks and recreation in their respective cities. The U.S. midterm elections have proved to be historic for Somalis, with more women elected to public offices than ever before.
Voice of America
Ukraine Will Deliver Grain to Hungry Countries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to mark the 90th anniversary of Holodomor, or the Great Famine, and to promote the Grain from Ukraine initiative to send grain to countries most afflicted by famine and drought. The Holodomor was a manufactured famine engineered by Soviet...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 27
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 2:11 a.m.: The price for Russian seaborne oil should be capped at between $30 and $40 per barrel, lower than the level that Group of Seven nations have proposed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, Reuters reported.
Comments / 0