ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end simply. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Live updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football and Michigan meet Saturday with perfect records, the Big Ten East and national championship contention on the line. The Game, though, is obviously about much more than that. Ohio State has been seething since last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The program’s year-round focus on the game again became a motivational obsession.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Michigan rips Ohio State, 45-23, asserting its Big Ten supremacy and deflating the Buckeyes’ championship hopes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ohio State football, so many scenarios from Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan seemed woefully familiar. The big-play letdowns on defense that left Buckeyes futilely chasing touchdowns. The crucial second- and third-down runs early in the second half smothered by the Wolverines. An explosive offense neutralized by a Michigan ground game that put a lead on its back and grinded away seconds and minutes and eventually OSU’s last gasp of winning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why C.J. Stroud wanted to go for it on Ohio State football’s pivotal punt vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud reached high above his head and waved both arms at the Ohio State football sideline, imploring coach Ryan Day to leave the punt team there. The Buckeye offense had turned a self-imposed first-and-35 catastrophe into a fourth-and-5 opportunity at the Michigan 43. Ohio State trailed by four points with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. A first down would keep alive the chance for crucial points. A good punt, though, could pin a Michigan offense that — when not breaking big pass plays on OSU’s busted coverages and poor tackling — had not gained steady traction.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

An aggressive Jim Knowles blitz call opened the door for Michigan’s offensive explosion: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles opened his career as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator with a blitz. Cornerback Denzel Burke came off the edge on the first play against Notre Dame three months ago, Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner got the ball out just before he was hit by defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, and the Irish were off to the races thanks to a broken tackle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game has arrived with Ohio State football and Michigan ready to play in the most amped-up version of the rivalry since 2006. The Buckeyes are ranked second, and the Wolverines third in the College Football Playoff. Saying everything is on the line might be underselling how important this game is. There are obvious implications in terms of what’s possible for either side. But the legacies of multiple characters are on the line as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. haul in C.J. Stroud’s go-ahead touchdown bomb vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan’s bracket coverage over Marvin Harrison Jr. had prevented Ohio State football’s star receiver from making much noise in the first half. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found him when the Buckeyes needed their connection the most. The resulting 42-yard touchdown bomb put the Buckeyes back on top, 20-17, late in the first half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy