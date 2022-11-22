Read full article on original website
Watch as Ohio State Marching Band performs final halftime show of the season, ‘Finis à la Buckeye’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Well, that’s a wrap. The Ohio State University Marching Band put a bow on its halftime shows at Ohio Stadium for the 2022 season, paying homage to the great finales of the classical repertoire. The band performed 10 numbers throughout the show from composers such as...
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end simply. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football and Michigan meet Saturday with perfect records, the Big Ten East and national championship contention on the line. The Game, though, is obviously about much more than that. Ohio State has been seething since last season’s 42-27 loss in Ann Arbor. The program’s year-round focus on the game again became a motivational obsession.
C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
Who is Ohio State football’s starting right guard against Michigan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will play Michigan without starting right guard Matt Jones. The senior participated in the initial pregame warm ups with the rest of the offensive line. He even came out in uniform for full team warm ups and took some reps with the No. 1 offense.
Michigan rips Ohio State, 45-23, asserting its Big Ten supremacy and deflating the Buckeyes’ championship hopes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For Ohio State football, so many scenarios from Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan seemed woefully familiar. The big-play letdowns on defense that left Buckeyes futilely chasing touchdowns. The crucial second- and third-down runs early in the second half smothered by the Wolverines. An explosive offense neutralized by a Michigan ground game that put a lead on its back and grinded away seconds and minutes and eventually OSU’s last gasp of winning.
Ohio State’s playoff hopes at mercy of football gods after blowout home loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game has always carried a true sense of finality, with Ohio State football and Michigan slamming the door on the other’s potential for postseason greatness with a victory. Thanks to a complicated year in college football, that may not necessarily be the case after...
Ohio State football’s Tommy Eichenberg, the stoic St. Ignatius linebacker, playing Michigan through pain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — How does Tommy Eichenberg do it, ignoring the pain and the physical limitations to keep competing with such intensity?. Ohio State football teammate Cade Stover, Eichenberg’s roommate, let us in on the secret. When those two and linebacker Steele Chambers battle in their regular Euchre game, Eichenberg needs help.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 14 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan has taken Ohio State football’s claim to Big Ten supremacy and path to the playoff, and they may now have taken the Buckeyes’ benefit of the doubt in future college rankings. Georgia had previously been my No. 1 thanks to its impressive home...
Why C.J. Stroud wanted to go for it on Ohio State football’s pivotal punt vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud reached high above his head and waved both arms at the Ohio State football sideline, imploring coach Ryan Day to leave the punt team there. The Buckeye offense had turned a self-imposed first-and-35 catastrophe into a fourth-and-5 opportunity at the Michigan 43. Ohio State trailed by four points with less than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. A first down would keep alive the chance for crucial points. A good punt, though, could pin a Michigan offense that — when not breaking big pass plays on OSU’s busted coverages and poor tackling — had not gained steady traction.
Michigan sets Ohio State football back 2 decades by beating the Buckeyes at their own game: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has been frozen for a year, trapped in the Ann Arbor snow globe of last season’s loss at Michigan. What the Buckeyes did in the last year, working their bodies and brains and testing their hearts and souls, could prepare them for Saturday. But it couldn’t set them free.
An aggressive Jim Knowles blitz call opened the door for Michigan’s offensive explosion: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jim Knowles opened his career as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator with a blitz. Cornerback Denzel Burke came off the edge on the first play against Notre Dame three months ago, Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner got the ball out just before he was hit by defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, and the Irish were off to the races thanks to a broken tackle.
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud could’ve won the Heisman Trophy against Michigan, and Ryan Day failed him
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud wanted to go for it as he visibly and animatedly waved Ohio State football’s punt team off the field in a situation the quarterback clearly knew was vital for a team teetering on another loss to Michigan. Too bad the person running the show...
Ohio State vs. Michigan live updates: News, stats and highlights from The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game has arrived at last as unbeaten No. 2 Ohio State hosts unbeaten No. 3 Michigan at The Horseshoe on Saturday afternoon. A spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and possibly the College Football Playoff are at stake. This is only the second time...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game has arrived with Ohio State football and Michigan ready to play in the most amped-up version of the rivalry since 2006. The Buckeyes are ranked second, and the Wolverines third in the College Football Playoff. Saying everything is on the line might be underselling how important this game is. There are obvious implications in terms of what’s possible for either side. But the legacies of multiple characters are on the line as well.
Ryan Day is now 1-2 vs. Michigan as Ohio State football’s head coach, so what now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A lot of decisions were made as a reaction to Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan last season with an understanding that it wouldn’t happen again. Except none of those changes worked. Ryan Day let go of all but one person on his defensive coaching...
Watch Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. haul in C.J. Stroud’s go-ahead touchdown bomb vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan’s bracket coverage over Marvin Harrison Jr. had prevented Ohio State football’s star receiver from making much noise in the first half. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found him when the Buckeyes needed their connection the most. The resulting 42-yard touchdown bomb put the Buckeyes back on top, 20-17, late in the first half.
