COLUMBUS, Ohio — One image summed up Ohio State football fans’ frustration and resignation in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan. On our mad dash down from the press box, through the west concourse and across the field to postgame interviews, we play frogger with a throng of Buckeye fans shuffling out from the loss. One OSU fan paused briefly to kick his head back to finish off his domestic beer, then fire his aluminum can into the trash, where it clanked loudly against an afternoon’s worth of empties.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO