Two Bit Circus brings 'micro-amusement park' concept to The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas

Improvements on Louisiana Street and 3 more projects around McKinney to know
Road projects are ongoing in McKinney. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction continues on the East Louisiana Street infrastructure improvements project, which includes reconstruction of Louisiana Street between SH 5 to Murray Street and a roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Street and Greenville Street. Work will continue to occur along Louisiana between Throckmorton and Murray streets, and detours will be provided to maintain traffic, said Blake Sills, McKinney’s interim capital improvements project manager. Underground utility reconstruction is underway on Green Street. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2023, Sills said.
Lane closures planned on K, Municipal avenues in Plano
Construction on the K Avenue and Municipal Avenue railroad crossings is set to start Nov. 28. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) K Avenue and Municipal Avenue in Plano will be down to one lane of traffic in both directions at their railroad crossings for approximately two months starting Nov. 28, according to a news release from the city.
SullivanPerkins offering marketing services in Lake Highlands
Marketing agency SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including consumer advertising, website design and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SullivanPerkins relocated Nov. 1 to 10440 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 1475, in Dallas. The marketing agency, which has been in business for over 35 years, moved to the Lake Highlands area from Uptown. SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including logo and identity, consumer advertising, website design and development, and search engine optimization. 214-922-9080. www.sullivanperkins.com.
D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville
D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
North Texas Performing Arts to offer variety of performances in Plano
This year’s 12th anniversary production of "Scrooge, the Musical" from the North Texas Performing Arts will feature almost 100 actors. (Courtesy AKA Photography) The nonprofit North Texas Performing Arts has a host of performances coming up in Plano. Dec. 2-4, 8-11: Catch a Peter Pan story. “Peter and the...
$25M renovation coming to McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
The multiyear project at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch will add a variety of passive and active amenities. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A $25 million renovation project has begun at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, according to a news release from the city. The multiyear project...
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza to bring artisanal pizza on Grapevine’s Main Street
Mister O1’s pizza is made in a thin-crust style with dough that has rested for a minimum of 72 hours, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Artisanal pizza and fresh burrata will soon be served on Grapevine’s Main Street. A conditional-use permit for Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza...
Wild Oak Studio offering spaces for events, photo shoots in Roanoke
Christmas decor is set up for photo shoots inside Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke. (Courtesy Wild Oak Studio) Wild Oak Studio opened in October at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. Wild Oak Studio, run by Cortney Lang, offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. The business initially planned to open in mid-July, but ran into delays with permitting, Lang said. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. 469-515-3575. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
Utility work underway at intersection of Arapaho, Floyd roads in Richardson
Traffic could be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Arapaho Road and Floyd Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The right lane of westbound Arapaho Road at Floyd Road and the right-turn lane of southbound Floyd Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily as repairs are done. Work began in October and is scheduled to conclude before the end of 2022.
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion
Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday
Lewisville city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library, the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, the Lewisville Grand Theater, the visitor information center...
Ultrathin overlays on Plano Parkway, Coit Road and more transportation projects in Plano
Plano officials said the asphalt overlay method is a faster, more cost-effective way of repairing the city's concrete roads. (Courtesy Fotolia) Here are several ongoing and upcoming transportation projects in Plano. 1. Spring Creek Parkway at US 75 improvements. A project to improve this intersection will add a dedicated right-turn...
Guitars and Growlers offering craft beer, hand-built guitars in Flower Mound
Guitars and Growlers offers craft beer, hand-built guitars and a full menu. (Courtesy Guitars and Growlers Flower Mound) Guitars and Growlers held a soft opening for its Flower Mound location Nov. 18. The new restaurant located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160, is a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. Guitars and Growlers also has a food menu that features subs, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups and more. Guitars and Growlers is planning for a grand opening Dec. 2, according to a spokesperson for the company. 469-464-4869. www.guitarsandgrowlers.com.
Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano
Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
New dermatology office confirmed for Frisco Medical Pavilion II
Bare Dermatology signed a lease for 11,500 square feet of space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II. (Courtesy Transwestern Real Estate Services) A new dermatology care center is coming to Frisco at 12950 Dallas Parkway. Bare Dermatology signed a lease for an 11,500-square-foot space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II, according to a Transwestern Real Estate Services news release. The new building is slated to break ground in early 2023 with completion expected later in the year. The office will offer services for all skin conditions, Bare Dermatology CEO Jonathan Banta said in a statement.
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday
Flower Mound Town Hall will be closed Nov. 24-25. (Community Impact file photo) Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle city and town halls will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24-25. With the holiday, Flower Mound trash, recycling and bulk material collection will be delayed by one day, according to...
Frisco Chamber president talks Small Business Saturday & Texas legislative season ramps up
Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 26, 2022. (Courtesy Pexels) On this special Thanksgiving week episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO Tony Felker weighs in on how holiday shopping will affect local economies amid concerns of a recession. Plus, Community Impact statehouse reporter Hannah Norton previews the upcoming Texas Legislative Session.
See 3 businesses that have opened in Lewisville, Coppell in November 2022
McLaren Automotive opened its new North American headquarters in Coppell on Nov. 12. (Courtesy McLaren Automotive) The following businesses have opened in Lewisville and Coppell in November. Ecclesia Bakery & Cafe opened Nov. 7. The bakery is located at 804 S. MacArthur Blvd. Its menu items include coffee, cake and...
