Two Bit Circus brings 'micro-amusement park' concept to The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas

Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.

PLANO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO