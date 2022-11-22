ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two Bit Circus brings 'micro-amusement park' concept to The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas

By Kevin Cummings
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Improvements on Louisiana Street and 3 more projects around McKinney to know

Road projects are ongoing in McKinney. (Courtesy Fotolia) Construction continues on the East Louisiana Street infrastructure improvements project, which includes reconstruction of Louisiana Street between SH 5 to Murray Street and a roundabout at the intersection of Louisiana Street and Greenville Street. Work will continue to occur along Louisiana between Throckmorton and Murray streets, and detours will be provided to maintain traffic, said Blake Sills, McKinney’s interim capital improvements project manager. Underground utility reconstruction is underway on Green Street. The overall project is expected to be complete in summer 2023, Sills said.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

SullivanPerkins offering marketing services in Lake Highlands

Marketing agency SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including consumer advertising, website design and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) SullivanPerkins relocated Nov. 1 to 10440 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 1475, in Dallas. The marketing agency, which has been in business for over 35 years, moved to the Lake Highlands area from Uptown. SullivanPerkins offers a variety of branding services, including logo and identity, consumer advertising, website design and development, and search engine optimization. 214-922-9080. www.sullivanperkins.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

D'oh! Nuts to offer breakfast items in Lewisville

D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) D'oh! Nuts is anticipated to open in Lewisville in December. It will be located at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 250. The shop will offer a wide variety of fresh doughnuts plus sausage rolls and other breakfast items. D’oh! Nuts has one location in Plano. 972-998-0020.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Wild Oak Studio offering spaces for events, photo shoots in Roanoke

Christmas decor is set up for photo shoots inside Wild Oak Studio in Roanoke. (Courtesy Wild Oak Studio) Wild Oak Studio opened in October at 400 S. Oak St., Ste. 160, Roanoke. Wild Oak Studio, run by Cortney Lang, offers rentable spaces for events and photo shoots, and has some lighting equipment and props available. The business initially planned to open in mid-July, but ran into delays with permitting, Lang said. Rentals are by appointment only, according to its website. 469-515-3575. www.babiesandbrands.co/WildOakStudio.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Utility work underway at intersection of Arapaho, Floyd roads in Richardson

Traffic could be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Arapaho Road and Floyd Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The right lane of westbound Arapaho Road at Floyd Road and the right-turn lane of southbound Floyd Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily as repairs are done. Work began in October and is scheduled to conclude before the end of 2022.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville

Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion

Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Lewisville city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library, the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, the Lewisville Grand Theater, the visitor information center...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Guitars and Growlers offering craft beer, hand-built guitars in Flower Mound

Guitars and Growlers offers craft beer, hand-built guitars and a full menu. (Courtesy Guitars and Growlers Flower Mound) Guitars and Growlers held a soft opening for its Flower Mound location Nov. 18. The new restaurant located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160, is a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. Guitars and Growlers also has a food menu that features subs, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups and more. Guitars and Growlers is planning for a grand opening Dec. 2, according to a spokesperson for the company. 469-464-4869. www.guitarsandgrowlers.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jake’s Gameday offering burgers, pizza, beer in Plano

Jake's Gameday opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 16. (Courtesy Jake's Gameday) Jake’s Gameday opened in Plano on Nov. 16, according to Kendra Shier, the company’s vice president of operations. The restaurant is located at 3303 W. Parker Road, Ste. 109. Jake’s Gameday is a neighborhood sports bar that offers burgers, pizza, chicken wings, salads and more. The sports bar is a new concept from Jake’s Burgers and Beer, which has eight locations in the Dallas area. The first Jake’s Gameday location opened in October in Lake Highlands, with the Plano location being the second. 972-867-3400.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New dermatology office confirmed for Frisco Medical Pavilion II

Bare Dermatology signed a lease for 11,500 square feet of space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II. (Courtesy Transwestern Real Estate Services) A new dermatology care center is coming to Frisco at 12950 Dallas Parkway. Bare Dermatology signed a lease for an 11,500-square-foot space on the third floor of the upcoming Frisco Medical Pavilion II, according to a Transwestern Real Estate Services news release. The new building is slated to break ground in early 2023 with completion expected later in the year. The office will offer services for all skin conditions, Bare Dermatology CEO Jonathan Banta said in a statement.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Chamber president talks Small Business Saturday & Texas legislative season ramps up

Small Business Saturday takes place on Nov. 26, 2022. (Courtesy Pexels) On this special Thanksgiving week episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO Tony Felker weighs in on how holiday shopping will affect local economies amid concerns of a recession. Plus, Community Impact statehouse reporter Hannah Norton previews the upcoming Texas Legislative Session.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy