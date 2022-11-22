Sore lovers who are going to be really mad when the Voter ID amendment, as voted in by the majority of Tar Heels, will finally be implemented.
The Leandro decision was a travesty and one of the most outlandishly unrepublican (with a little r) in NC history. Courts becoming super legislatures was a fear of the founding fathers. Courts can interpret the law, but they cannot make law. They certainly should not decide how public funds should be allocated.
typical left wing tactics, use fear and unfounded truth. Judges are supposed to interpret the law set forth by legislation, Not, make the laws. Leandro case was a joke, meaning two years of arguments, prolonged committees studies and continued changes of fact by the left wing and justices. This is why nothing was done.
