A Standoff over Gas Price Cap Puts on Hold EU Measures to Counter Energy Crisis
Members not impressed by the EU commission’s proposal for 275 euros per megawatt hour. Procedures delayed include quicker renewables and joint gas purchases. Backers, skeptics and opponents to hold an emergency meeting on December 13th. Another emergency meeting looms next month as EU energy ministers disagree on plans to...
Deere & Co. shares surge after quarter results. Should you buy the stock now?
Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) closed up 5% on Wednesday after strong earnings. The stock has now gained 13% in a month. The stock is a mix of value and growth for investors this year. Expectations were already high for Deere ahead of the fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday....
Is Solana truly bullish after praise from analysts and investors?
In the last 7-days, Solana saw a price difference of 31% from its low to the high point. The trading volume of the SOL cryptocurrency also decreased by 43% in the last 24 hours. Analysts predict that SOL has a bullish outlook and that it can grow in value. Solana...
Top 3 monthly dividend stocks to boost your income stream
These three REITs pay a monthly dividend while the stock price has risen since the shares were listed. Not all publicly listed companies pay a dividend. Some choose not to, for various reasons, such as investing the money to expand the business faster, thus rewarding shareholders differently. Those that do...
3 strategies to buy the S&P500 index and how they performed in 2022
Using extreme levels showed by the VIX index delivered impressive results until November. Buying the S&P 500 when everyone is bearish or selling when everyone is bullish - a good strategy in 2022. US stocks have put a remarkable rally from their 2022 lows. For example, the Dow Jones index...
Analyst: these three tech stocks will do well in 2023
Daniel Flax expects Amazon, Apple Inc, and Nvidia to do well in 2023. The Neuberger Berman analyst explained why on CNBC Squawk Box. Tech stocks are down significantly this year due to higher interest rates. Tech stocks sure have had a rough 2022 as the Fed moved to aggressively lift...
Should you buy the euro amid ECB’s Schnabel keeping a hawkish rhetoric?
Isabel Schnabel keeps a hawkish speech in London, boosting the euro sentiment. The FX market was pretty quiet this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, many investors have already ended the trading year; if not, they are preparing to do so soon. Yet, some events ahead of us are...
Don’t fight US stocks during the Thanksgiving week
A pennant formation broke higher during the Thanksgiving week. Thanksgiving week is traditionally a short one for US equity markets. Thursday, the market is closed, and Friday, it opens for only half a regular day. In other words, with most investors on holiday and banks closed, liquidity is simply not...
Has the tumbling Home REIT share price become a bargain?
Home REIT stock price plunged to an all-time low this week. Viceroy Research published an extremely bearish report. The overall trend is barish but a short-term rebound can’t be ruled out. Home REIT (LON: HOME) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as investors...
Diageo share price forms a wide symmetrical triangle
Diageo (LON: DGE) share price has risen in the past six straight days as demand for the stock rose. It was trading at 3,800p on Friday, which was the highest level since October 6 of this year. It has rebounded by over 15% from its lowest level this year. Diageo...
Here’s what protests at Foxconn plant mean for the Apple stock
Protests broke out at Apple's main iPhone plant in China this week. Analyst explains what it means for Apple's holiday quarter on CNBC. Apple stock is currently down just under 20% versus the start of 2022. Hundreds of workers at a Foxconn plant in China turned to violent protests this...
Five Below breaks out. Here is the next target for the stock
Five Below stock has recovered by 33% in six months. The stock has broken out at a key level ahead of earnings. An earnings beat could see the stock claim the next resistance at $184. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is making a late comeback after remaining subdued this year. With...
Jefferies analyst reveals her ‘only’ buy-rated airline stock
Sheila Kahyaoglu explains why she's bullish on Delta Air Lines. She sees further upside in shares of the air carrier to $40. Delta Air Lines stock is down about 25% versus its YTD high. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) is the best one to own for investors interested in...
