“The Noel Express” set for Dec. 13, 2022

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A group of retired police officers have a “murder” planned at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park this holiday season.

The Beckley Police Department Alumni Association welcomes back the “Murder and Merriment” interactive play for the fourth year, to raise funds for the organization. Dinner guests will help solve a staged murder, and there’s a prize drawing for those who figure out whodunit.

“This year the show is ‘The Noel Express,’ and it is a show that I think is a train theme during the Christmas holidays when the dastardly deed is done,” said Tim Berry, Beckley Police Department Alumni Association, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Tickets are $50 and available at Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road in Beckley. “The Noel Express” is Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 5 p.m.

