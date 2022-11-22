ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Light winds, increasing clouds and humidity for Sunday, with a chance for showers on the horizon

Winds will become light and variable Sunday with mostly dry weather, but skies will becoming increasingly cloudy due to an increase in high clouds over the state. FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking a trend toward wetter weather conditions that could begin as soon as late Sunday, as a low-level trough is forecast to draw deep tropical moisture over the islands.
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning for all north-facing shores has been expanded to include east-facing shores across the state along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers are advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the...
Winds, showers to diminish

A cold front passing over the state made for a blustery Thanksgiving, triggering intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for strong winds on this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM HST. |. There will be stormy seas as a front...
Gusty trades declining for the next several days

Gusty trades declining for the next several days

Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
More clouds and showers on the way

More clouds and showers on the way

A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week.
Strong winds to diminish rapidly into the weekend

Very strong and gusty winds will continue overnight as a cold front continues to sweep through the islands. The winds will weaken Friday and become light and variable for the weekend. Drier conditions are moving in from west to east, with little rainfall expected for the remainder of the holiday...
First Alert: High Surf Warning extended for North Facing Shores statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side again today, along with slightly drier humidity, as the airmass today remains similar to Thursday,.
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
FIRST ALERT: A deeper look at the front coming our way

First Alert Weather: Prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving. Even stronger winds are expected on Thanksgiving day. Our Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins has our first alert forecast. FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving Storm - Break Down of its Elements. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The big take aways...
Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares

Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers

As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
How bad will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day?

Monday through Tuesday forecast: Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to […]
