hawaiinewsnow.com
Light winds, increasing clouds and humidity for Sunday, with a chance for showers on the horizon
Winds will become light and variable Sunday with mostly dry weather, but skies will becoming increasingly cloudy due to an increase in high clouds over the state. FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking a trend toward wetter weather conditions that could begin as soon as late Sunday, as a low-level trough is forecast to draw deep tropical moisture over the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dangerous high surf continues for north shores as gusty winds start hitting the brakes
The gusty northeast winds will continue to diminish steadily as a dry airmass moves over the islands. Light trades are expected Saturday, becoming light and variable with afternoon sea breezes for Sunday. Our next First Alert calls for wetter and more humid conditions returning early next week. A disturbance is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Beachgoers urged to be vigilant as ‘powerful’ north swell produces high surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning for all north-facing shores has been expanded to include east-facing shores across the state along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers are advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winds, showers to diminish
A cold front passing over the state made for a blustery Thanksgiving, triggering intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for strong winds on this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM HST. |. There will be stormy seas as a front...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gusty trades declining for the next several days
First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
More clouds and showers on the way
A dry weekend will give way to more tropical moisture in the coming week. First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Strong winds to diminish rapidly into the weekend
Very strong and gusty winds will continue overnight as a cold front continues to sweep through the islands. The winds will weaken Friday and become light and variable for the weekend. Drier conditions are moving in from west to east, with little rainfall expected for the remainder of the holiday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High Surf Warning extended for North Facing Shores statewide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side again today, along with slightly drier humidity, as the airmass today remains similar to Thursday,.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Nearly everything has increased in price, meaning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: A deeper look at the front coming our way
First Alert Weather: Prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving. Even stronger winds are expected on Thanksgiving day. Our Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins has our first alert forecast. FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving Storm - Break Down of its Elements. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The big take aways...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Black Friday Hawaii Travel Deals Ranked | $91 Airfares
Today, Black Friday, is Day 2 of Cyber Week. It prominently features deals on flights to Hawaii, among other Hawaii travel deals. Two airlines have Hawaii airfare deals that start at just $91 each way, including all taxes and fees. Those are great deals and offer substantial savings. Cyber Week...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
How bad will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day?
Monday through Tuesday forecast: Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
