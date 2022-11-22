ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Pond, KY

Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas trees.

Permits, along with maps and cutting guidelines, are available beginning Friday and must be obtained online. A permit allows each family to cut one tree through Dec. 24, a statement from the National Forest Service said. Trees must be cedar and less than 10 feet tall with stumps that are less than 4 inches tall, the statement said.

Cedar trees may be cut anywhere in Land Between the Lakes except within sight of U.S. Highway 68/Ky. Route 80, Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds, timber sale areas, facilities and other mowed areas, officials said.

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area includes over 170,000 acres (68,797 hectares) of forests, wetlands and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Southern California triple homicide suspect pronounced dead

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

Conn. legislators head into session on gas tax, other issues

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are set to discuss gasoline taxes, heating-bill help, pandemic pay for essential workers and other issues when they convene Monday for a special legislative session. Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday he was calling the General Assembly into session to help Connecticut residents cope with “rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability.” His proposals include extending the suspension of Connecticut’s 25-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax. The suspension is currently set to end Nov. 30. The Democratic governor wants to keep the tax on hold through the end of the year, and then start adding back five cents per month until hitting the prior 25-cent-per-gallon amount in May. The governor also is asking the Democrat-led Assembly to put more money into Connecticut’s heat and utility assistance program for eligible households; to extend free public bus fares through March 30; and to allow stores to sell off their existing inventory amid forthcoming changes to the state’s returnable-bottle-deposit law.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

3 found dead after fire, but police say blaze not to blame

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found dead after a house fire in Southern California on Friday but detectives don’t think they were killed by the flames, authorities said. Investigators do not know how or when the people were killed — or why, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. The case is being treated as an apparent triple homicide. The victims’ identities have not been released but authorities believe they were all adults, Railsback said. It was also not immediately clear whether all three lived in the home. Railsback said detectives and arson investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, which was extinguished quickly.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of Illinois’ most comprehensive — and contentious — pieces of criminal justice legislation is scheduled for another cleanup, after it was both venerated and vilified during the fall election campaign. This is legislators’ last chance to finalize details before major parts of the package take effect Jan. 1. When lawmakers return to Springfield next week, at the center of discussions about the SAFE-T Act will be a key provision for ending cash bail — the longstanding process that ensures that defendants return to court if they’re set free before trial. Advocates say poor people have...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy