West Virginia State

West Virginia state treasurer enters 2024 U.S. House race

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s state treasurer is running for the U.S. House in 2024.

Riley Moore, a Republican who was elected state treasurer in 2020 after serving in West Virginia’s state House of Delegates, announced Monday he is entering the House race in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Moore is running for the seat now occupied by Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney. Mooney, who was elected earlier this month to his fifth term in Congress, was quick to endorse Moore on Monday. Last week, Mooney launched a campaign to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

Mooney said in a statement that Moore has a proven record of being an advocate for “so many issues important to West Virginians, including the Second Amendment and Right to Life.”

“When I decided to run for the United States Senate to defeat Joe Manchin in 2024, instead of for reelection, I had hoped that a strong conservative would step forward to fill my seat,” Mooney said. “Riley Moore is just that person.”

