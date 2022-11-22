Effective: 2022-11-26 20:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-27 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE OVER WESTERN INTERIOR Patchy fog is possible this morning across portions of the western interior. Visibility may drop to under a mile at times. Motorists are urged to use caution if traveling as conditions may vary widely over short distances. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and use low-beam headlights only.

