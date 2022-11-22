ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel

STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
WJLA

SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC

WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WJLA

National Army Museum opens Thanksgiving Day in holiday kickoff

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (7News) — The U.S. Army National Museum in Fort Belvoir, Va. opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day in the kick-off to a month-long holiday celebration. There will be several activities Thursday and throughout the weekend, including karaoke and a craft station to make holiday cards for soldiers.
WJLA

Male pedestrian struck and killed in Southeast DC, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday near 52nd St & Central Avenue in Southeast, D.C. police said. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.
