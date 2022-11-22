PREVIEW – Twice, the United States and England have met at the World Cup. The USA have never lost. In 1950, the USMNT pulled off a massive upset, beating England 1-0 in a group stage match. Fast forward 60 years later to 2010, and the iconic 1-1 draw that saw Rob Green spill a Clint Dempsey effort into the goal, to pull off a massive 1-1 draw. The stage is now set for a third bout between the two storied nations, and the US would love nothing more than to keep its unbeaten record against the footballing giants. Here are the squads:

2 DAYS AGO