ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy