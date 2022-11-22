ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MPs criticise rules allowing them to claim expenses for Christmas parties

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlAbi_0jJcpSJy00

The watchdog responsible for MPs’ expenses has been criticised for being “naive” and “irresponsible” by allowing claims for Christmas parties.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has told MPs for the first time they can expense the cost of food and drink for Christmas staff parties to taxpayers, although alcohol will not be covered.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds suggested the expenses watchdog had been a “little bit naive” putting out such guidance.

The guidance wasn't made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it

He told Times Radio: “People have not been asking for this. I don’t think anyone will use it.

“This is our regulator … the independent body that runs the MPs’ expenses system, which is a system for staff and rent of your office and all of that kind of stuff, you know, being a little bit naive, to be honest, because if they publish stuff like this, you will get a story like this.

“I understand why people cover it in this way but I doubt anyone will be using it. People will not have been asking for it. And (maybe) Ipsa need to be a bit more savvy in terms of how they present what they’re doing on this.”

Labour frontbencher Jess Phillips – in a post on Twitter retweeted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly – said Ipsa had been “irresponsible”.

“Just want to say no one asked for this, no one I know will use it” she said.

“The guidance wasn’t made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it. I think it’s really irresponsible to issue this guidance as if MPs have been clamouring for it when I’ve literally never heard anyone do that.”

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said the expenses watchdog had “missed the mood of the age”.

The senior Tory told TalkTV: “I think it’s bonkers, frankly.”

The guidance issued by Ipsa, first reported by the Daily Mail, said: “MPs can claim the costs of food and refreshments for an office festive event under the discretion allowed as ‘hospitality’.

“As with all claims, value for money should be considered and all claims will be published in the usual manner.

“No claims are allowed for alcohol.”

MPs can also claim the cost of “festive decorations for their office”, Ipsa said.

