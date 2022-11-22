Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Three W-L players earn football team awards
Senior two-way starting lineman Elijah Hughes was chosen as the Washington-Liberty Generals’ Most Valuable Player for the third straight season as the football team’s recent postseason banquet. Hughes was also chosen as the Liberty District’s Defensive Player of the Year this past season. His play helped W-L finish...
Inside Nova
Madison wins third straight region football title
Whether prevailing by scores that are close or lopsided, the Madison Warhawks for three straight seasons now have won region-tournament championship games. On Nov. 26, top-seed and host Madison (10-3) won its 10th straight game by defeating the second-seeded Centreville Wildcats (10-3), 22-7, in the 6D Northern Region high-school football final played in Vienna. The region title was Madison’s third in a row and fifth in program history.
Inside Nova
Arlington NAACP taps leadership team for 2023
The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26. Michael Hemminger will succeed Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. as president. James Younger will serve as first vice president, Bryan Coleman as second vice president and Lorelle Langhorne as third vice president.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: You can be anything you want to be
As I sat in a conference room chatting with Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, I couldn’t help but notice the walls were filled with pictures of the old white guys who preceded her. Davis-Younger is acutely aware of being the first woman, and first person of color, to be elected...
Inside Nova
Culpeper businesses prepare for yearly retail holiday
The busy shopping season looms for Culpeper’s small businesses as national retail holiday Small Business Saturday kicks off on Nov. 26. “Shopping small is not only important, but extremely special,” said The Salted Lemon Owner Myranda Herdman. The East Davis Street shop, which opened its brick-and-mortar shop in...
Inside Nova
Monthly food distribution in Culpeper continues
Although the giving season comes by once a year, Empower Culpeper world to make sure those in need have aid all year round. “It’s like a well oiled machine,” said Director of Communications for People Incorporated of Virginia, Rachel Fogg. “They have this very precise system.”. On...
Inside Nova
Tourism revenue surpasses $68 million in Culpeper
Tourism revenue for Culpeper, Virginia reached $68.8 million in 2021, a 32.8% increase over 2020. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 650 while local tourism-related taxes were $2,916,623. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $25 billion in visitor spending in 2021, marking an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic...
Inside Nova
Dumfries woman dies after being hit by van on Prince William Parkway
A 35-year-old Dumfries woman was killed Friday evening when she was hit by a minivan as she walked on Prince William Parkway near Manassas. The incident happened about 6:05 p.m. near Crooked Knoll Way. A 45-year-old Manassas Park man driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna was traveling westbound on the parkway when he hit a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway, police said.
Inside Nova
De Ferranti to represent Arlington Board on Va. Assn. of Counties
Recently re-elected Arlington CountyBoard member Matt de Ferranti will serve as Arlington’s representative to the board of the Virginia Association of Counties for 2023-24. Leadership for the coming year was confirmed during the organization’s 88th annual conference, held in Richmond. De Ferranti is one of six board members representing Region 8, which includes most of Northern Virginia; the 24 board members statewide serve two-year terms.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Arlington's 2023 election season already at hand
Arlington County Board members in a few weeks will give the Arlington County Democratic Committee an early Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa present by approving a switch from traditional winner-take-all County Board primaries to the more complicated but, some say, better “ranked-choice,” AKA “instant-runoff,” format. The change will allow Democrats...
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board makes commission appointments
Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:. Nancy Anderson was reappointed to the Civil Service Commission. Frederick Gibbs was appointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Xenia Ruiz was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women. Lucy Bowen and...
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
Inside Nova
Arlington Independent Media inks deal for space in county facility
Arlington County Board members have approved a partnership that will allow the non-profit Arlington Independent Media (AIM) to expand its footprint in the community by using space at a county-owned facility at 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. “Team AIM is excited to bring community media to South Arlington, we...
Inside Nova
How a Prince William County woman’s nonprofit is helping kids she never meets
In 2017, a friend reached out to Northern Virginia parent Sarah Tyndall, explaining that an acquaintance left what was described as a “bad situation” with four kids, and that she had little to no resources. The woman needed clothes for her kids. So Tyndall, a stay-at-home mom at...
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Comments / 0